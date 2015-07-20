Apollo 11: The original moonwalk

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced before a special joint session of Congress the dramatic and ambitious goal of sending an American safely to the moon before the end of the decade, an escalation of the Cold War "space race" with the Soviet Union.
Four years after the Sputnik shock of 1957, the cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had become the first human in space on April 12, 1961, an embarrassing moment for the U.S. While Alan Shepard became the first American in space on May 5, he only flew on a short suborbital flight instead of orbiting the Earth, as Gagarin had done.
Only the construction of the Panama Canal in modern peacetime and the Manhattan Project in war were comparable in scope to the challenge of landing a man on the moon. The goal was achieved on July 20, 1969, when Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong stepped off the Lunar Module's ladder and onto the Moon's surface.