Highest-paid NFL players in 2019, ranked

    • 50. Fletcher Cox: $15.6 million

      Who is the top-paid NFL player in 2019?

      From superstar quarterbacks to record-breaking defensive players, these are the NFL ballers with the biggest paychecks — based on total cash earned in 2019 — per Spotrac

      Fletcher Cox inked a six-year, $102.6 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract through 2022. 

      Credit: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    • 49. Antonio Brown: $15.63 million

      Traded in the offseason to the Oakland Raiders, Antonio Brown scored a three-year, $50.1 million extension with Oakland that included $30.1 million guaranteed. The former Steelers receiver is eligible to hit free agency in 2022. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 48. Tyrann Mathieu: $15.8 million

      In the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26.8 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

    • 47. Landon Collins: $15.83 million

      In free agency, the former New York Giants Pro Bowl safety signed a six-year, $84 million deal with the Washington Redskins. 

      Credit: Rob Carr / Getty Images

    • 46. Jadeveon Clowney: $15.97 million

      Unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, the Houston Texans used the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney for the 2019 season. He's set to earn nearly $16 million this year. 

      Credit: Scott Halleran / Getty Images

    • 44 (tie). Philip Rivers: $16 million

      Philip Rivers is in the final season of a four-year, $83.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

      Credit: Al Bello / Getty Images

    • 44 (tie). Anthony Barr: $16 million

      In free agency, Anthony Barr agreed to a contract with the New York Jets before having second thoughts and re-signing with the Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowler inked a five-year, $67.5 million extension that included $15.9 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

    • 43. Andy Dalton: $16.2 million

      Andy Dalton is in the penultimate season of a six-year, $96 million pact with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 42. Chandler Jones: $16.5 million

      The Cardinals pass rusher is in the third season of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 41. Cam Newton: $16.7 million

      In 2015, Cam Newton scored a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers. The 2015 NFL MVP will hit the free-agent market after the 2020 campaign. 

      Credit: Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

    • 40. Quinnen Williams: $16.8 million

      The third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Quinnen Williams signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the New York Jets. 

      Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

    • 35 (tie). Ja'Wuan James: $17 million

      In the offseason, the Denver Broncos signed the former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman to a four-year, $51 million pact. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Alika Jenner / Getty Images

    • 35 (tie). Melvin Ingram: $17 million

      The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher is in the third season of a four-year, $64 million deal. 

      Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    • 35 (tie). Cameron Jordan: $17 million

      Cameron Jordan is in the first season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the New Orleans Saints. The pact includes more than $42 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

    • 35 (tie). Odell Beckham: $17 million

      After signing a five-year, $90 million extension with the New York Giants in 2018, Beckham was then dealt to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 campaign

      Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images

    • 35 (tie). Eli Manning: $17 million

      Like his former teammate Odell Beckham, Eli Manning also pockets $17 million in 2019. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 34. Carson Wentz: $17.1 million

      Carson Wentz is in the first season of a four-year, $128 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal includes nearly $108 million in guarantees. 

      Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

    • 33. Daniel Jones: $17.2 million

      Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Daniel Jones scored a four-year, $25.7 million pact with the New York Giants. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 32. Von Miller: $17.5 million

      The second pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Von Miller inked a six-year, $114.1 million deal in 2016. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is under contract through the 2021 campaign. 

      Credit: Robert Reiners / Getty Images

    • 31. Frank Clark: $17.8 million

      Traded to the Chiefs before the season, Frank Clark secured a five-year, $104 million pact with Kansas City. The contract includes $62.3 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: David Eulitt / Getty Images

    • 30. Jimmy Garoppolo: $17.9 million

      The San Francisco 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million extension in 2018. Coming off a torn ACL, he'll will pocket nearly $18 million this season. 

      Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    • 29. Preston Smith: $18 million

      The former Washington Redskins pass rusher signed a four-year, $52 million pact with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason.

      Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    • 28. Joe Flacco: $18.5 million

      After being dealt to the Denver Broncos, Joe Flacco is set to earn nearly $19 million this season.

      Credit: Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

    • 27. C.J. Mosley: $19 million

      The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker landed a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets in free agency.

      Credit: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

    • 26. Mitch Morse: $19.2 million

      The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman inked a four-year, $44.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

      Credit: Brian Bahr / Getty Images

    • 25. Matthew Stafford: $19.5 million

      Matthew Stafford is in the third season of a five-year, $135 million pact that will pay him $19.5 million in 2019. At the time of his contract extension, Stafford was the highest-paid player in the NFL, on a per-year basis. 

      Credit: Dylan Buell / Getty Images

    • 24. Devin White: $19.8 million

      The fifth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin White signed a four-year, $29.3 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 22 (tie). Mike Evans: $20 million

      In 2018, Mike Evans landed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver's extension includes $38.3 million guaranteed.

      Credit: Will Vragovic / Getty Images

    • 22 (tie). Derek Carr: $20 million

      The Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback is signed to a five-year, $125 million deal. The Fresno State product is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 20 (tie). Marcus Mariota: $20.9 million

      In the final season of his rookie deal, Marcus Mariota will pocket nearly $21 million with the Tennessee Titans.

      Credit: Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

    • 20 (tie). Jameis Winston: $20.9 million

      Jameis Winston will earn $20.9 million in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

      Credit: Joe Robbins / Getty Images

    • 19. Dee Ford: $21 million

      After trading a 2020 second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Dee Ford, the San Francisco 49ers inked the pass rusher to a five-year, $85.5 million deal.

      Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

    • 18. Clelin Ferrell: $21.3 million

      After being selected fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Clelin Ferrell landed a four-year, $31.4 million pact with the Oakland Raiders. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 17. Michael Thomas: $21.6 million

      In the offseason, Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $96.3 million extension with the New Orleans Saints. His pact includes more than $60 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

    • 16. Earl Thomas: $22 million

      The six-time Pro Bowl safety signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason.

      Credit: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    • 15. Za'Darius Smith: $22.3 million

      The former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher landed a four-year, $66 million pact with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

      Credit: Todd Olszewski / Getty Images

    • 14. Nick Bosa: $22.9 million

      The former Ohio State pass rusher scored a four-year, $33.6 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 12 (tie). Tom Brady: $23 million

      Before the season, Tom Brady signed a one-year, $23 million extension with the New England Patriots. The deal stipulates that the quarterback cannot be franchise tagged in 2020. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 12 (tie). Drew Brees: $23 million

      Drew Brees is in the final season of a two-year, $50 million pact with the New Orleans Saints. 

      Credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

    • 11. Kyler Murray: $24.1 million

      The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray is signed to a four-year, $35.2 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 9 (tie). Grady Jarrett: $24.5 million

      After being designated the Falcons' franchise player, Grady Jarrett landed a four-year, $68 million extension with Atlanta. 

      Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

    • 9 (tie). Bobby Wagner: $24.5 million

      Bobby Wagner is in the first season of a three-year, $54 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time All-Pro's deal includes $40.3 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

    • 8. Brandin Cooks: $27.5 million

      After acquiring Brandin Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams signed the wide receiver to a five-year, $81 million extension.

      Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

    • 7. Kirk Cousins: $28 million

      Kirk Cousins landed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. The former Washington Redskins signal caller can hit the free-agent market in 2021. 

      Credit: Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

    • 6. Trey Flowers: $28.9 million

      Trey Flowers inked a lucrative five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in the offseason.

      Credit: Jim Rogash / Getty Images

    • 5. Nick Foles: $30.8 million

      The Super Bowl LII MVP signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

      Credit: Eric Espada / Getty Images

    • 4. DeMarcus Lawrence: $31.1 million

      Designated as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise player in the offseason, Lawrence then signed a whopping five-year, $105 million extension with $48 million in guarantees. 

      Credit: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

    • 3. Russell Wilson: $35 million

      With his self-imposed contract-negotiation deadline looming, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks signed a four-year, $140 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

    • 2. Matt Ryan: $44.8 million

      In 2018, Matt Ryan signed a massive five-year, $150 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The 2016 NFL MVP's contract includes $94.5 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

    • 1. Ben Roethlisberger: $45 million

      In the offseason, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored a two-year, $68 million extension with $37.5 million guaranteed. 

      Credit: Sean Gardner / Getty Images