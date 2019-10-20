Evidence in the Heather Bogle murder case

Heather Bogle, highlighted at right, was last seen on security video as she left her overnight shift at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, on April 9, 2015,
Heather Bogle's Car Found
Heather Bogle's car was located the next day, April 10, 2015. Investigators were not prepared for what they would find inside the trunk.
A Brutal Murder
Inside the trunk, authorities found Heather Bogle's lifeless body. She had been shot twice in the back. There was no blood or bullet holes found, so they knew she wasn't killed in the car.
Authorities believe Heather Bogle's body had been cleaned after her death in what they say was her killer's attempt to destroy DNA evidence. She was also wearing a red Mickey Mouse T-shirt that was several sizes too large, and did not belong to her.
Tracking Bogle's Last Steps
After doing a deep dive through Heather Bogle's social media and email accounts, authorities obtained her GPS data for the day she went missing. The electronic trail led them to a trailer home a few miles from where she left work.
Daniel Myers Arrested
Authorities learned that the home belonged to Daniel Myers. He was one of Heather Bogle's coworkers, and had left work around the same time she did when she went missing. He was arrested after authorities linked his DNA to a trace amount found under Bogle's cuticle.
Damning Evidence
Authorities searched Daniel Myers' home and found floor boards that had been replaced less than a week after Heather Bogle's death. They believe this is where she was shot and the boards were replaced to remove trace evidence such as blood or bullet holes.
Daniel Myers' Donation
Authorities also discovered that Daniel Myers had contributed $125 to a Heather Bogle GoFundMe account after her death.
A Thoughtful Note
Daniel Myers wrote a warm condolence note along with the donation.
Hiding in Plain Sight?
Daniel Myers also left proof that he was at Heather Bogle's funeral, signing the registry book.
A Broken Tooth
Authorities found through Daniel Myers' dentist that he had a broken tooth fixed three months after Heather Bogle's murder. They think she fought back during a struggle for her life.
Another Victim?
As authorities looked into Daniel Myers' past, they learned of one of his ex-girlfriends, Leigh Ann Sluder, who authorities conclude died by suicide six years before Heather Bogle's death. Sluder's sister believes that Myers killed her and it wasn't a suicide.
Another Victim?
Leigh Ann Sluder was found with one gunshot wound to the chest and a .22 caliber rifle lying beside her. Authorities reopened her case to see if Myers might actually be responsible, but with little evidence so many years later, they were unable to find enough evidence to change her cause of death.