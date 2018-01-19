Hardest colleges to get into

-
50. Vassar College
What is the hardest college to get into for 2020?
Niche compiled this list by considering U.S. Department of Education data, SAT and ACT scores of applicants, as well as acceptance rates. To arrive at these rankings, acceptance rates are weighted at 60 percent and SAT/ACT scores are weighted at 40 percent. So you'll see that some higher-ranking schools may have higher acceptance rates; those schools have higher bars for test scores.
Vassar, in New York state, has a 24 percent acceptance rate. It graduates 91 percent of its students.
49. Emory University
With an acceptance rate of 22 percent, this private Atlanta school also is ranked by Niche as America's No. 1 Christian college for 2020.
48. Tulane University
Located in New Orleans, this school has an acceptance rate of 21 percent.
47. Washington and Lee University
The acceptance rate at Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, is 22 percent.
46. Pitzer College
The acceptance rate at Pitzer College, in California, is 16 percent.
45. Davidson College
Davidson College, in North Carolina, has an acceptance rate of 20 percent.
44. University of California - Los Angeles
The acceptance rate at UCLA is 16 percent. Niche ranks its food options as No. 1 for 2020.
43. Colorado College
Colorado College, a small liberal arts school in Colorado Springs, has an acceptance rate of 15 percent.
42. Haverford College
The acceptance rate at Haverford College, in Pennsylvania, is 20 percent. Its top major is biology.
41. United States Military Academy at West Point
The acceptance rate at the United States Military Academy at West Point, in New York, is 10 percent.
40. Carleton College
Carleton College in Minnesota has a 21 percent acceptance rate. It has no application fee.
39. Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, has a 22 percent acceptance rate. It's ranked the best college for information technology studies in America.
38. University of California - Berkeley
The University of California - Berkeley has a 17 percent acceptance rate.
Despite the school's reputation for left-leaning politics, Niche ranks Berkeley as only the fourth most liberal in the country; Mills College, in Oakland, California, is No. 1.
37. United States Air Force Academy
The United States Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, has a 12 percent acceptance rate.
36. University of Southern California
The University of Southern California in Los Angeles has a 17 percent acceptance rate. Niche has ranked the school as the best in America for design.
35. Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, in Connecticut, has an acceptance rate of 16 percent. Applicants are not required to take the SATs or ACTs.
34. Colby College
Colby College, in Maine, has a 16 percent acceptance rate.
33. Middlebury College
The acceptance rate at Middlebury College, in Vermont, is 17 percent.
32. United States Naval Academy
The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has an 8 percent acceptance rate.
Applicants here also usually apply to United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, and United States Coast Guard Academy.
31. Barnard College
Barnard College, in New York City, has a 15 percent acceptance rate. It's the best women's college in the U.S., according to Niche.
30. University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame, in Indiana, has a 19 percent acceptance rate.
Niche ranked it the No. 1 Catholic college in the country for 2020.
29. The Cooper Union for The Advancement of Science and Art
The Cooper Union for The Advancement of Science and Art, in New York City, has a 13 percent acceptance rate.
One-quarter of the students receive Pell Grants.
28. Georgetown University
Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C., has a 16 percent acceptance rate.
Niche rates the school an A+ for academics and an A for the party scene.
27. Bowdoin College
Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine, has a 14 percent acceptance rate.
Niche has named it No. 2 among best liberal arts colleges in the country for 2020, behind only Pomona College.
26. Tufts University
Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, has a 15 percent acceptance rate.
Niche gives the school an A+ for academics and value.
25. Williams College
Williams College, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has an 15 percent acceptance rate.
The small liberal arts school has a 94 percent graduation rate.
24. Amherst College
Amherst College, in Amherst, Massachusetts, has a 13 percent acceptance rate.
Student who apply there most often also apply to Williams College, Bowdoin College and Middlebury College.
23. Claremont McKenna College
Claremont McKenna College, in Claremont, California, has a 10 percent acceptance rate. The most popular major is economics.
22. Harvey Mudd College
Harvey Mudd College, in Claremont, California, has a 15 percent acceptance rate.
Students who apply there also tend to apply to California Institute of Technology, Claremont McKenna College and Pomona College.
21. Washington University in St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis has a 16 percent acceptance rate.
It was named by Niche as the best college for studying architecture in 2020.
20. Cornell University
Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York, has a 13 percent acceptance rate.
It's named by Niche as the best college for agricultural sciences in America.
19. Rice University
Rice University, in Houston, has a 16 percent acceptance rate.
Niche has ranked the school as the best for studying physical therapy and sports management for 2020.
18. Swarthmore College
Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, has a 11 percent acceptance rate.
The school's graduation rate is 94 percent.
17. Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, has a 13 percent acceptance rate.
Nursing and public health are the most popular majors.
16. Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute
Established in 2012, this relatively new college has a 2 percent acceptance rate. Courses are conducted as online seminars.
15. Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College, in Hanover, New Hampshire, has a 10 percent acceptance rate.
The school has a 96 percent graduation rate.
14. Pomona College
Pomona College, in Claremont, California, has a 8 percent acceptance rate.
It's named by Niche as the best liberal arts college in America for 2020.
13. Duke University
Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina, has an 10 percent acceptance rate.
Niche has ranked Duke as the No. 1 college in America to study public policy.
12. Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, has an 11 percent acceptance rate.
It's named by Niche as the best college in America to study education.
11. Northwestern University
Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois, has a 9 percent acceptance rate.
It's named by Niche as the best college for performing arts in America.
10. University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, has a 9 percent acceptance rate.
It's ranked by Niche as the best college for business in America.
9. Brown University
Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, has a 8 percent acceptance rate.
Niche ranks the school as No. 1 for English studies in 2020.
8. Columbia University
Columbia University, in New York City, has a 7 percent acceptance rate.
Economics is the most popular major.
7. The University of Chicago
The University of Chicago has an 8 percent acceptance rate.
Its most popular major is economics.
6. Princeton University
Princeton University, In New Jersey, has a 6 percent acceptance rate.
The school has a 97 percent graduation rate.
5. Yale University
Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut, has a 7 percent acceptance rate.
For 2020, Niche says Yale has the best professors in the nation.
4. California Institute of Technology
Cal Tech, in Pasadena, California, has an 8 percent acceptance rate.
SAT scores range from roughly 1530 to 1590.
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MIT, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a 7 percent acceptance rate.
Niche rates MIT as the best college in the nation for 2020. It's also ranked at No. 1 for academics as well as value.
2. Stanford University
Stanford University, in California, has a 5 percent acceptance rate.
It's named by Niche as the second-best college in America overall.
1. Harvard University
Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts has a 5 percent acceptance rate.
Despite its elite status here, Niche recently rated Harvard as the No. 4 overall best college in the country for 2020, behind MIT, Yale and Stanford.
