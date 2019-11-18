The most terrifying cults in history

For 15 years, Daniel Perez — a self-described "seer" who claimed to be a 1,000-year-old angel — led a traveling group of mostly women from state to state. Perez told his followers that he needed to have sex with young girls to stay alive.
Over the years, Perez collected millions of dollars in life insurance policies from members who died.
The 2003 drowning death of 26-year-old Patricia Hughes at the group's compound outside of Wichita, Kansas, was originally ruled an accident. But when police received new witness testimony, they arrested Perez on suspicion of murder.
Prosecutors alleged that Perez forcibly drowned Hughes to collect a life insurance policy after her death.
He pleaded not guilty.