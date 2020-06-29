TV shows canceled or ended in 2020

In 2020, networks pulled the plug on reality-TV cop shows, including Paramount Network's "Cops," and scripted-TV cop shows, such as Fox's "Deputy" (pictured, center). They also said goodbye to several long-running favorites, including NBC's "The Good Place" (pictured, left), ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder" (pictured, right) and Netflix's "Fuller House." Here's a look at the TV shows this year that were either abruptly canceled, or brought to a planned end.
Note: Shows that have announced their swan-song seasons, but haven't yet aired their final episodes, such as the CW's "Supernatural" and ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," are not included here.