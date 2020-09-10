Live

Police in the U.S. killed 164 Black people in the first 8 months of 2020. These are their names.

    • Police have killed at least one Black man or woman every week in 2020

      On May 25, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The incident sparked international protests against racism and police brutality – but in the wake of this mass call for change, police are still killing Black men and women at disproportionate rates.

      Using databases from Mapping Police Violence and The Washington Post, CBS News has compiled a list of 164 Black men and women who were killed by police from January 1 to August 31, 2020. Many of the cases remain under investigation. 

      This data is based on reported and verified cases, and does not necessarily account for all incidents in which a person was killed by police. But based on the known cases, police have killed at least one Black person every week since January 1, and only two states — Rhode Island and Vermont — have reported no killings by police this year. 

      Here are the known names and cases of the Black men and women who have been killed by police so far this year. 

    • Jamarri Daiwon Tarver

      January 2, 2020
      Las Vegas, Nevada

      According to CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, 26-year-old Jamarri Tarver was killed by North Las Vegas Police Department officers following a 24-minute police chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle that resulted from an attempted traffic stop. Officials said that following the chase, Tarver rammed the car into several police vehicles, at one point pinning a cop between the cars. 

      Two officers then fired 24 rounds at Tarver, who did not respond to commands to show his hands. He was declared dead at the scene. 

    • Tyree Davis

      January 4, 2020 
      Chicago, Illinois

      According to the Chicago Tribune, 25-year-old Tyree Davis died after police tasered and shot him for allegedly stealing something from a dollar store and not dropping a knife. 

      Davis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia two years prior, and police had been warned that he might have mental health issues when they were dispatched to the scene, the Tribune reported. 

      Davis ran from officers when they approached, according to video of the incident released by Chicago police and reviewed by the Tribune. The officers eventually caught up with Davis, and one officer tasered him multiple times. As he continued to move toward that officer, her partner shot him multiple times. 

    • Tina Marie Davis

      January 5, 2020 
      Spring Valley, New York

      The Journal News reported that 53-year-old Tina Marie Davis died after being tasered by a Spring Valley Police Department officer. 

      Police have said that they approached Davis after getting multiple 911 calls alleging that Davis was breaking car windows. They restrained Davis to prevent her from harming herself or others, and tasered her forearm to get her to loosen her grip on an officer's neck, The Journal News reported. 

      Davis suffered a medical emergency while handcuffed, prompting officers to remove the restraints and administer CPR and Narcan, police said. 

      Surveillance footage showed Davis had a "seizure-like episode" before police arrived at the scene. 

    • Brandon Dionte Roberts

      January 5, 2020
      Milford, Delaware 

      According to Delaware State Police, Milford officers were dispatched to 27-year-old Brandon Dionte Roberts' apartment after a domestic incident involving weapons was reported. The officers claim Roberts advanced at police with a large knife, which prompted them to shoot him. 

      Roberts was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

      Roberts' fiancee said that the police immediately started firing at Roberts and gave him no time to respond, according to CBS affiliate WBOC. Attorneys for Roberts' family have requested that the body cam footage be released. 

      An attorney for Roberts' family said he was having a mental health crisis before the police arrived. 

    • Kwame Jones

      January 5, 2020
      Jacksonville, Florida

      According to the Florida Times-Union, 17-year-old Kwame Jones was shot by police after a Jacksonville officer tried to pull him over for allegedly driving in the wrong direction. 

      Police said Jones wouldn't stop the car and hit another vehicle before crashing into the base of a bridge. Police said there was "some sort of exchange" between the officer and the driver that resulted in the officer shooting Jones. 

    • Miciah Lee

      January 5, 2020
      Sparks, Nevada

      According to the Associated Press, 18-year-old Miciah Lee was fatally shot by Sparks police after he had allegedly threatened to kill himself. 

      Police said Lee had a handgun and that his mother had told police he was mentally unstable. When police found Lee, he was allegedly driving and refused to stop. 

      According to the district attorney's investigation into the shooting, obtained by KUNR Public Radio, Lee crashed into another car and kept attempting to flee the scene, prompting an officer to fire a foam round through the driver's side window.  The glass did not shatter as intended, police saaid, and Lee continued to ignore them. Lee allegedly drove away and again crashed the car. 

      At the second crash site, an officer attempted to remove Lee from the driver's seat, but while he was doing so he saw that Lee had a gun tucked between his legs, KUNR reported. The officer backed away from the car after he said Lee slouched forward to reach for the gun. The officer then shot him five times, as another officer also opened fire. Lee was shot six times. 

    • Claude Washington Fain III

      January 9, 2020
      Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

      CBS Philadelphia reported that 47-year-old  Claude Washington Fain III was fatally shot by SWAT officers after authorities said they attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest.  

      Police said Fain fired at two state parole officers from a second-floor apartment. SWAT officers then exchanged gunfire with Fain, and killed him during the exchange. 

    • Earl Facey

      January 9, 2020
      New York, New York

      According to WABC-TV, 37-year-old Earl Facey was killed by New York police officers in Manhattan after he was allegedly seen shooting another man.  

      Police said they told Facey to get on the ground, but he refused. Police then shot at him three times. Facey was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

      Police said two handguns were recovered at the scene. 

    • Henry Isaac Jones

      January 11, 2020
      Bainbridge, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 47-year-old Henry Isaac Jones was fatally shot by South Georgia officers who said he was standing over a body in a street while holding a sawed-off shotgun. 

      Police said Jones shot another man who had passed him on the street. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they told Jones to drop his gun, to which he allegedly did not comply. Jones would not move away from the body, prompting officers to shoot him, police said.  

      Jones died at a hospital. 

    • Ryan Simms

      January 11, 2020
      Miami Beach, Florida

      CBS Miami reported that 49-year-old Ryan Simms was fatally shot by Miami police after he allegedly threatened staff at a cafe while carrying a butcher's knife. 

      Police said Simms stabbed the first officer who made contact with him. At that point, several officers confronted Simms with their guns drawn. They tasered him and he fell to the ground before officers rushed at him and multiple gunshots were heard, according to video cited by CBS Miami. 

      Simms later died at a hospital. 

    • Keenan McCain

      January 13, 2020
      Gary, Indiana

      According to CBS Chicago, 29-year-old Keenan McCain was shot by Gary police who said they were trying to arrest him in connection with a murder.

      Police said they made contact with McCain, who then went into his house and started a standoff. SWAT officers tried to negotiate with McCain for a few hours before entering the house, at which point McCain allegedly opened fire.

      Officers shot and killed McCain. 

    • Albert Lee Hughes

      January 15, 2020
      Lawrenceville, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 47-year-old Albert Lee Hughes was fatally shot by police after officers said they responded to a call that he was trespassing.  

      Hughes was allegedly in a Wendy's dining area with a beer when managers said he was causing problems. Police said that Hughes attacked an officer with a chair and that the officer then shot Hughes with a taser. When the taser was not effective, the officer shot Hughes with his gun.  

      Hughes died at the hospital. 

    • Renard Antonio Daniels

      January 15, 2020
      Cocoa, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 55-year-old Renard Antonio Daniels was fatally shot by a Cocoa police officer after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife at a park. 

      An officer responded to the 911 call about the alleged attack. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer said he saw Daniels stabbing a woman with a large butcher's knife. Daniels refused to drop the knife, police said, prompting the officer to shoot him. 

      The officer said Daniels then charged him, and the officer shot him two more times.  

    • Mubarak Soulemane

      January 15, 2020
      West Haven, Connecticut

      According to CBS and CW affiliate KYTX, 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane was killed by a State Police Trooper who authorities said had suspected Soulemane of holding someone at knife point and stealing their car. 

      According to the Hartford Courant, police started chasing Soulemane when they spotted his vehicle, which was believed to have been involved in a carjacking. Police said Soulemane had drawn a knife before he was shot, but community leaders said he would have posed no danger to the officers, given that he was allegedly shot in his car with the window rolled up. Body camera footage reportedly shows police shooting Soulemane as many as seven times. 

    • Samuel David Mallard

      January 17, 2020
      Powder Springs, Georgia

      The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 19-year-old Samuel David Mallard was shot and killed by Cobb County SWAT officers who said they had arrived at his home to arrest him because he was a suspect in multiple crimes. 

      Police said Mallard was driving when they arrived and that Mallard attempted to drive away from the scene. Four officers shot Mallard, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the AJC reported.  

    • Kelvin White

      January 19, 2020
      Chesapeake, Virginia

      According to the Associated Press, 42-year-old Kelvin White was killed by an off-duty Norfolk police officer who has since been charged with voluntary manslaughter. The officer said he showed up after his wife said she had a confrontation with White. 

      When the officer arrived, he identified himself and pulled out a gun, telling White to get on the ground, prosecutors said. White allegedly refused to get on the ground and the officer then holstered his gun and wrestled White. At some point, the officer allegedly fired six shots, striking White three times. 

      White's family has reported that he suffered from schizophrenia. 

    • Gamel Antonio Brown

      January 21, 2020
      Owings Mills, Maryland

      According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Gamel Antonio Brown died after Baltimore County officers shot him with a taser.  

      Police said they were dispatched to the home Brown was at after they received reports of an injured person. When they came across Brown, they said he became volatile and combative, the AP reported.  

      Police said they deployed a taser and Brown went into cardiac arrest. He died at a hospital. 

    • Darius J. Tarver

      January 21, 2020
      Denton, Texas

      According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, 23-year-old Darius Tarver was tased and fatally shot by a Denton police officer who police said was responding to a call from Tarver's roommate to help Tarver during a mental health crisis. 

      Tarver's family's attorney said Tarver had a traumatic brain injury from a near-fatal collision that happened soon before his interaction with police. Before he was killed on January 21, he had barricaded himself in his room and was muttering about God and light, the attorney said. 

      Police body cameras show Tarver was holding a large knife and frying pan when officers approached him outside of his apartment. Tarver allegedly did not comply to commands to drop the objects and an officer shot him with a taser. Tarver stumbled forward and an officer then shot him. 

      Tarver fell and got back up, allegedly grabbing the pan and moving towards officers. The same officer then shot him two more times, killing him. 

    • Reginald Leon Boston Jr.

      January 21, 2020
      Jacksonville, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WJAX, 20-year-old Reginald Leon Boston Jr.  was fatally shot by Jacksonville police who said they had set up an undercover operation to find a man who robbed someone at gunpoint. Police had three suspects, including Boston. 

      Officers attempted to arrest Boston and two others when suspects allegedly displayed a gun that they would not put down, WJAX reported. Officers shot two suspects, including Boston. Boston was killed at the scene. 

      It is not clear if Boston was the person holding the gun. 

    • Michael J. Rivera

      January 23, 2020
      Bloomingdale, New Jersey

      According to the Associated Press, 32-year-old Michael Rivera was shot and killed by a Riverdale police officer who said he suspected Rivera of shoplifting. 

      The AP reported that an officer stopped Rivera, who was driving an SUV, believing he was connected to a shoplifting incident that happened minutes earlier. Rivera then drove off and ended up at a dead end. A Riverdale officer pulled up and parked in front of Rivera.

      When the officer got out of the car, Rivera allegedly drove the car forward and rammed the car, pinning the officer's leg. Both the officer and Rivera allegedly exchanged gunfire. Rivera was shot at least once and died at a hospital. 

    • Andrew J. Smyrna

      January 23, 2020
      Atlanta, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 32-year-old Andrew Smyrna was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper after he was allegedly found driving a stolen car. 

      Police said Smyrna was initially parked when officers confronted him, but attempted to leave. Smyrna allegedly drove toward them and the trooper then shot at Smyrna. 

      Smyrna hit a patrol car and crashed near an intersection. He died at a hospital from gunshot wounds.  

    • Deandre Lee Seaborough-Patterson

      January 23, 2020
      Savannah, Georgia

      The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 22-year-old Deandre Lee Seaborough-Patterson was killed by Savannah police officers who said they were responding to a home invasion. 

      Police said Seaborough-Patterson, who they suspected of the invasion, was standing in the home's yard. Police said they told Seaborough-Patterson to drop the weapon he was holding and that he did not comply. Officers said he pointed his weapon at them, prompting them to shoot. 

      Seaborough-Patterson died at a hospital. 

    • Marquis Golden

      January 23, 2020
      St. Petersburg, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WTSP, 29-year-old Marquis Golden was shot by Pinellas County police. 

      Police said a deputy in an unmarked cruiser was waiting near Golden's house for him to approach his car, after the car was being driven erratically earlier in the day. The deputy rolled down his window and Golden allegedly noticed the uniform, at which point he allegedly went back inside his home and returned with another individual.

      Police said each man was holding a gun and that they pointed them at the deputy, who then got out of his car. The men started to shoot at the deputy, police said, who took cover in an alley and fired his handgun 18 times.

      Golden was shot and killed. 

    • Joshua James Brown

      January 25, 2020
      Columbus, Ohio

      According to the Associated Press, 34-year-old Joshua James Brown was fatally shot by Columbus police after he allegedly attempted to rob a Bob Evans restaurant.  

      Police said Brown was wearing a hockey-type mask when he entered the restaurant and that he had demanded the manager open a safe. Brown allegedly fled without money and was met by officers behind the restaurant. An officer shot Brown, who later died at a hospital. 

    • D'ovion Semaj Perkins

      January 25, 2020
      Aurora, Colorado

      According to ABC affiliate KMGH, 19-year-old D'ovion Semaj Perkins was fatally shot by Aurora police after he was suspected of carjacking. 

      Police said that Denver officers chased Perkins, who was allegedly armed,  into Aurora, during which time Perkins hit at least two cars on the interstate. Perkins then allegedly stole a sedan and drove away. 

      Denver officers said they used a PIT maneuver to stop the car, at which point Perkins ran away and took an SUV. Officers pinned the car and one officer shot Perkins. Police said they later found a handgun in the carjacked SUV.  

      Perkins died at a hospital. 

    • William Howard Green Jr.

      January 27, 2020
      Marlow Heights, Maryland

      According to CBS affiliate WUSA, 43-year-old William Howard Green was fatally shot by a Prince George County police officer while he was handcuffed. 

      Police said that the officer was responding to a 911 call alleging a male driver struck multiple cars along a road. The officer was told at the scene that Green was asleep in his car. The officer then took him out, handcuffed him and put him in the front seat of the police cruiser, police said. 

      Minutes later, a second officer heard gunshots and found that Green had been shot seven times. He later died at the hospital. 

    • Jaquyn O'Neill Light

      January 28, 2020
      Graham, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WFMY, 20-year-old Jaquyn O'Neill Light was shot by Graham Police officers who said they were attempting to serve a warrant to Light. 

      Police said when they went to arrest him, he ran outside, and there was a confrontation. An officer shot Light, who later died from his injuries. It's unclear if Light was armed when he was shot. 

    • Keith Dutree Collins

      January 30, 2020
      Raleigh, North Carolina

      CBS affiliate WNCN reported that 52-year-old Keith Dutree Collins was fatally shot by a Raleigh police officer who was investigating a report of an armed man acting strangely.  

      Police said the officer came into contact with Collins walking along a road and that Collins briefly put his hands in the air before running away. The officer then chased Collins and said the man reached into his waistband. 

      The officer said he kept telling Collins to raise his hands and at some point, Collins turned around and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then shot Collins four times. The incident continued, with the officer ultimately shooting Collins 11 times. 

      Collins died at the hospital, and police said they discovered the weapon he was holding had been a BB gun. 

    • Abdirahman Salad

      January 30, 2020
      Columbus, Ohio

      According to the Associated Press, 15-year-old Abdirahman Salad was fatally shot by two Columbus police officers who said they were responding to a reported robbery. 

      Police said the officers had a confrontation with Salad at the pharmacy that had been robbed. Salad, they said, was armed with a gun, and at some point he was shot by police. He died at a hospital. 

    • Leonard Charles Parker Jr.

      February 1, 2020
      Gulfport, Mississippi

      According to CBS affiliate WKRG, 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr. of Covington, Georgia, was killed by a Gulfport police officer.

      Fox and CW affiliate WXXV reported that the officer was responding to calls of a disturbance in the area. As an officer was approaching the area, Parker was allegedly driving away and drove toward the officer. The officer then shot Parker, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • Ronnell Mouzon

      February 1, 2020
      Fort Myers, Florida

      According to the Fort Myers News-Press, 41-year-old Ronnell Mouzon was fatally shot by a Fort Myers police officer who authorities said was responding to a call that Mouzon had fired shots at a beauty salon.  

      Police said Mouzon shot his wife at the salon and exchanged fire with police before he was shot. Mouzon died a few days later. 

    • Alvin Cole

      February 2, 2020
      Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

      According to CBS affiliate WDJT, 17-year-old Alvin Cole was shot and killed by a Wauwatosa police officer after police responded to a call that there was a person with a weapon near a mall. 

      Police said when they arrived at the scene, a foot chase ensued. An officer shot and killed Cole in what he said was self defense. 

    • Marc Dominic Neal

      February 3, 2020
      Salt Lake City, Utah

      According to CBS affiliate KUTV, 56-year-old Marc Dominic Neal was fatally shot by Unified Police who said they were responding to a domestic dispute. 

      Police said they arrived at the scene of the dispute to find Neal outside holding a gun. The department said officers tried to de-escalate the situation and convince Neal to put down the gun, but he then pointed the gun at officers and stood in a shooting position. 

      Officers shot Neal, and when he was allegedly seen moving after he had fallen, they shot him again. Police said officers' coats covered their body cameras. After the incident, police discovered Neal was holding a fake gun. 

    • Dominque Antwon Anderson

      February 4, 2020
      Home Garden, California

      According to the Los Angeles Times, 26-year-old Dominque Antwon Anderson was shot and killed by Kings County deputies. Police said that Anderson had attacked three people, including his brother, with a machete. 

      Police said Anderson would not drop a knife and was advancing toward officers when one of the deputies shot Anderson, who then fell on the ground. Anderson then got up and charged at deputies with a machete raised over his head, police said, and deputies shot at him several more times. 

      Anderson died on the scene. 

    • Jeremy Grayson

      February 9, 2020
      Chicago, Illinois

      WGN-TV reported that a man was killed by a Chicago police officer who was  responding to a disturbance call. The police department's incident report identifies the man in the case as 31-year-old Jeremy Grayson.

      Police said that Grayson shot an individual after they had arrived and then fled on foot. They located him and had an armed confrontation, during which Grayson allegedly shot at officers. The officers shot back and Grayson died at the scene. Police said they recovered a handgun from the incident. 

    • Bobby Joe Gibbs

      February 10, 2020
      Forrest City, Arkansas

      According to ABC affiliate KATV, 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs was shot and killed by Forrest City police who said they were responding to reports that a man was making threats. 

      Police said officers confronted Gibbs at a Walmart and that he turned around and shot at them. The officers then shot and killed Gibbs. 

    • Kevin Aldophe

      February 18, 2020
      Orlando, Florida

      The Orlando Sentinel reported that 22-year-old Kevin Aldophe was shot and killed by Orlando police who suspected him of burglary. 

      Police said the incident occurred when an officer pulled over Aldophe for driving a stolen vehicle. Aldophe then allegedly fled to an apartment complex, where he allegedly abandoned the car and started running away. Three officers chased him, and two of the officers shot their guns. 

      Aldophe was allegedly armed and threatening the police. He was shot and later died at a hospital. Police said Aldophe did not appear to shoot at the officers. 

    • Joseph C. Jewell III

      February 20, 2020
      Columbus, Ohio

      According to CBS affiliate WBNS, 17-year-old Joseph Jewell III was fatally shot by police who were attempting to deliver a warrant to Jewell at a hotel. Jewell, according to police, was a suspect in the murder of another teenager. 

      Police said they went to a hotel where Jewell was staying and when they arrived, he opened to door and immediately started shooting. Three SWAT officers shot at him, police said. Jewell later died at the hospital. 

    • Matthew Felix

      February 25, 2020
      Queens, New York

      According to CBS New York, 19-year-old Matthew Felix was fatally shot by Nassau County police who said they were investigating a violent carjacking. 

      Felix allegedly pointed a firearm at the carjacking victim's head and told them to get out of the car. Police said they tracked the car to Felix's home and waited for him to drive off in another vehicle. 

      Felix allegedly drove at officers who then fired their guns at him. The car crashed into a building, and Felix died at the scene. It was not clear if Felix was armed when he was shot. 

    • Kenneth Laneal Sashington

      February 25, 2020
      Tuscumbia, Alabama

      According to NBC affiliate WSFA, 38-year-old Kenneth Sashington was fatally shot by police who said they were responding to a call that there was suspicious activity at an apartment complex. Neighbors had said someone was banging on doors. 

      Officers said Sashington was someone they believed was involved and that he fired shots at officers before running away. Police chased him and exchanged gunfire, and Sashington was killed. 

    • Justin Lee Stackhouse

      February 26, 2020
      Bradenton, Florida

      According to the Herald-Tribune, 30-year-old Justin Stackhouse was shot and killed by a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy who said Stackhouse was driving toward him. 

      Police reported that the deputy saw Stackhouse driving with a shredded front tire and damage at the front of his car after midnight. The deputy  called for backup and attempted to stop Stackhouse, but Stackhouse continued driving, authorities said. 

      Stackhouse allegedly drove onto a curb at a Walmart and the car got stuck. When deputies got out of the car and identified themselves, they said Stackhouse put the car in reverse and accelerated toward one of the deputies. The deputy then shot at Stackhouse multiple times. 

      Stackhouse died at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.  

    • Desmond Hayes

      February 27, 2020
      Colorado Springs, Colorado

      CBS Denver reported that 28-year-old Desmond Hayes was shot and killed by an off-duty Colorado Springs police officer. 

      An investigation found that the officer was in an unmarked patrol car at a Carl's Jr. drive thru when Hayes got in and told the officer he had a gun. The officer shot and killed Hayes.

    • Anthony Taylor

      February 29, 2020
      Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 49-year-old Anthony Taylor was shot and killed by Milwaukee police after Taylor was allegedly threatening to kill his wife. 

      The Sentinel reported Taylor was running a food truck outside of a bar that his wife owned when they got into a physical altercation. Taylor's wife left the bar without Taylor's knowledge. Taylor then allegedly broke a window of his mother-in-law's car with his gun and fired one shot while looking for her. He then allegedly choked one of the bar employees and shouted he was going to kill his wife. 

      When officers arrived, Taylor was outside the bar holding his gun. Surveillance footage shows him pointing the gun at an approaching officer, according to the Sentinel. The cop then fired shots at Taylor, who raised his gun again. Taylor was fatally shot. 

    • Manuel Ellis

      March 3, 2020
      Tacoma, Washington

      CBS News previously reported that 33-year-old Manuel Ellis died after being restrained by police. 

      Police said they confronted Ellis because he was harassing a woman at an intersection when he was walking home. They said Ellis told them he had warrants and wanted to speak with them. He then repeatedly struck the patrol car and two officers called for backup. 

      Police said Ellis picked up an officer by the vest and "slam-dunked" him on the ground, and there was a struggle before Ellis was handcuffed. 

      The Pierce County Medical Examiner said Ellis died of respiratory arrest because of physical restraint. A 12-minute police radio recording reveals Ellis saying he couldn't breathe and officers telling dispatchers he needed to be strapped down. Police had said Ellis was suffering from excited delirium. 

      Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • Devan Austin Twilley

      March 5, 2020
      Hamilton Township, Indiana

      According to CBS affiliate WTHR, 25-year-old Devan Twilley died after he was pursued by Gaston police. 

      Police said the chase started after a woman called 911 saying someone had broken into her home and was in the house. Police said they found the suspect, Twilley, who drove away. Deputies used a tire deflation device on the road, but Twilley allegedly kept driving. 

      Police said Twilley was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, flipping several times. Twilley died at the scene. 

    • Elijah Jamaal Brewer

      March 5, 2020
      Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

      CBS Pittsburgh reported that 25-year-old Elijah Brewer was fatally shot by police who pulled over a car in which Brewer was a passenger. 

      Four detectives in an unmarked police car said they were responding to a robbery when they pulled over a car with two Black males inside. Police said the officers smelled marijuana and asked the driver to get out of the car. 

      The driver complied with officers, but Brewer, police said, got into an altercation with the detectives. Brewer allegedly fired a gun and hit an officer in the hip. An officer returned fire. Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene and Brewer fired at least two rounds. 

      Brewer died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds in his torso and extremities. 

    • Tyler M. Jones

      March 6, 2020 
      Fairfield, Ohio

      According to CBS and CW affiliate WKRC, 24-year-old Tyler Jones was killed by Fairfield Police who were responding to a domestic situation. 

      Police said they arrived at Timber Hollow Apartments to investigate the dispute when Jones got into a confrontation with them. Police said Jones pulled out a gun, prompting three officers to fire shots. 

    • Barry Gedeus

      March 8, 2020
      Fort Lauderdale, Florida

      According to ABC affiliate WPLG, 27-year-old Barry Gedeus was fatally  shot by a Fort Lauderdale police officer who said he believed he was the suspect in an alleged sexual assault from earlier in the day. 

      Gedeus was riding his bike home as police were searching for the suspect. The officer believed Gedeus matched the description of the suspect, a Black male who has dreadlocks. 

      An attorney for Gedeus' family said the officer hit Gedeus with his cruiser, reached out of the car and attempted to grab him. The attorney said Gedeus then tried to run away, and was shot 10 times. 

      Police said there was a violent altercation between Gedeus and the officer, and that Gedeus has been identified by the alleged sexual assault victim. 

    • Zachery Anderson Jr.

      March 8, 2020
      Humble, Texas

      According to ABC affiliate KTRK and the Houston Chronicle, 28-year-old Zachery Anderson Jr. was fatally shot by Humble police who were responding to reports of a disturbance at Deerbrook Mall. 

      Police said Anderson allegedly pulled a gun on a woman at the mall. When they arrived at the scene, Anderson started to run away and officers shot at him. Another individual tried to intervene, and police said Anderson fatally shot that man. 

      Police then shot Anderson, who later died at the hospital. 

    • Donnie Sanders

      March 12, 2020
      Kansas City, Missouri

      CBS affiliate KCTV reported that 47-year-old Donnie Sanders was shot and killed by Kansas City Police who said they pulled him over for a traffic stop.

      Police said when they stopped Sanders around midnight, he and a passenger got out of the car and ran away. The officers did not have body cameras, but said when an officer caught up to Sanders, he raised his arm in a motion that made the officer think he had a weapon. The officer said Sanders didn't comply with orders to drop a weapon, so he shot him. 

      Sanders died at the hospital. Police later said he was not armed when he was shot. 

    • Breonna Taylor

      March 13, 2020
      Louisville, Kentucky

      CBS News previously reported that 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police when they entered her home after midnight. 

      When police entered the home, Taylor's boyfriend fired at officers, later saying he thought they were intruders. Police said they went to the apartment looking for illegal drugs, which were never found. Police opened fire and Taylor was fatally shot, although it is not clear which officer fired the rounds that killed her.

      One of the police officers involved was fired in June after department officials determined he "wantonly and blindly" shot 10 rounds into the apartment without verifying that there was an "immediate threat." 

    • Darrell William Mobley Sr.

      March 15, 2020
      Syracuse, New York

      According to CBS affiliate WRGB, 48-year-old Darrell Mobley was shot and killed by a Syracuse police officer after police responded to reports of a burglary in progress. 

      Police said when they arrived at the scene, Mobley was holding a knife. Mobley allegedly stabbed an officer in the neck, prompting the officer to fire multiple rounds at Mobley, hitting him once. The officer was not wearing a body camera. 

      Mobley died at the hospital. 

    • Darwin "Darrin" Barnell Foy

      March 16, 2020
      Webster City, Iowa

      According to the Associated Press, 35-year-old Darwin Barnell Foy was shot and killed by Iowa State Troopers who said they were responding to a 911 call from a woman who said that a man had fired shots at her. 

      Police said they negotiated with Foy for hours but he threatened to shoot the woman within a specific amount of time. The troopers then went into the home and shot Foy. 

    • William Dion Tolbert Simpkins

      March 17, 2020
      Atlanta, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 39-year-old William Simpkins was fatally shot by Atlanta police officers who said they were responding to a call that Simpkins was firing rounds into the air. 

      The first officer who arrived at the scene attempted to speak to Simpkins, police said. Simpkins then allegedly started to shoot at the officer. Six officers were engaged in a gunfire exchange with Simpkins and dozens of rounds were fired, police said. One of the officers fatally shot Simpkins. 

    • Lebarron Ballard

      March 18, 2020
      Abilene, Texas

      According to ABC affiliate KTXS, 28-year-old Lebarron Ballard was shot and killed by Abilene police, who said he attacked them with a knife. 

      Police said Ballard stole a can of beer earlier in the day. Police said officers tased him after a short foot chase and then shot him after he allegedly attacked them. 

    • Harold Spencer

      March 19, 2020
      Iota, Louisiana

      According to the Associated Press, 61-year-old Harold Spencer was fatally shot by Iota police who were responding to a criminal trespassing complaint. 

      Police said when they responded to the complaint, they found Spencer sitting in a truck in the driveway of the home with a gun. They said Spencer pointed the gun at himself before pointing it at them. At least one officer then shot Spencer. 

      Spencer later died at the hospital. 

    • Mychael Johnson

      March 20, 2020
      Tallahassee, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WCTV, 31-year-old Mychael Johnson was shot and killed by Tallahassee Police after an alleged attempted carjacking. 

      Officers said they found Johnson driving an allegedly stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. After he fled, Johnson allegedly carjacked another vehicle. When he drove away, Johnson lost control of the car and crashed, police said. He then tried to carjack another car, officers said, adding that they eventually caught up to him and tried to arrest him. 

      The police said Johnson violently resisted the arrest and that an officer shot him. Johnson died at the scene. 

    • Alvin Lamont Baum II

      March 20, 2020
      Virginia Beach, Virginia

      According to the Associated Press, 23-year-old Alvin Lamont Baum II was fatally shot by Virginia Beach police who said they were attempting to arrest him for a felony warrant. 

      Officers said they recovered a handgun from nearby and that Baum died at the scene. It is not clear what led to the shooting. 

    • Kamaal Koby Edwards

      March 20, 2020
      Cuthbert, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 18-year-old Kamaal Koby Edwards was shot and killed by Cuthbert Police officers who were investigating a car break-in. 

      The officers confronted Edwards during the investigation, and a foot chase ensued. Police said officers and Edwards exchanged gunfire, and Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • Daniel Prude

      March 23, 2020
      Rochester, New York

      41-year-old Daniel Prude died after Rochester Police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the ground for several minutes while he was naked and handcuffed. A medical examiner determined that his death was caused, in part, by complications related to asphyxiation. The medical examiner's report also noted "excited delirium" and PCP intoxication.

      Prude's family members had called police to help Prude as he suffered from a mental health episode. Body cam footage showed police approaching Prude while he was naked and kneeling in the street. He complied when they asked him to lay on his stomach so they could handcuff him. 

      Minutes later, Prude — who had been speaking to officers throughout the interaction — went silent and vomited water before he stopped breathing. He died seven days later. 

    • Tyrell "Rex" Fincher

      March 27, 2020
      Newburgh, New York

      According to the Times Herald-Record, 26-year-old Tyrell "Rex" Fincher was fatally shot by Newburgh police officers who said they were questioning him about a shooting that happened a day earlier.

      During the questioning, police said Fincher pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued. Fincher's gun allegedly went off during that time, and officers fired back, killing him. 

    • Etonne T. Tanzymore

      March 30, 2020
      Baltimore, Maryland

      According to The Baltimore Sun, 38-year-old Etonne Tanzymore was fatally shot by Baltimore police who were responding to the scene of a reported shooting. 

      Police body cam footage shows that Tanzymore had his arm raised when officers arrived to the scene. Two officers immediately opened fire when they got out of their vehicles. A third driver, who arrived last, opened fire as well. 

      Police said they did so because Tanzymore was holding a gun and had turned toward them, but the video was not clear enough to show what he had been holding. Tanzymore's family said he was standing with relatives to protect them after a gunman had fired and struck one of them. 

    • Nathan R. Hodge

      April 2, 2020
      Swartz, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate KNOE, 66-year-old Nathan R. Hodge was fatally shot by a Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who was responding to a disturbance call. 

      Police said someone reported Hodge had threatened another man with a firearm. At some point during their interaction, shots were fired, killing Hodge. It is not clear why the shots were fired. 

    • Tommie Dale McGlothen Jr.

      April 6, 2020
      Shreveport, Louisiana

      According to the Associated Press, 44-year-old Tommie Dale McGlothen Jr. died after being repeatedly punched and tased by police officers. 

      Officers said they encountered McGlothen outside a home where he was blocking a driveway and allegedly following an individual into his house. The coroner said police reported McGlothen was mumbling and exhibited signs of paranoia and emotional disturbance. 

      A 4.5-minute witness video shows officers wrestling with McGlothen, with one officer repeatedly punching him and another hitting him with a baton. Someone is heard saying an officer tased him, the AP reported. 

      When police get McGlothen off the ground, his hands are handcuffed behind his back. He falls or is pushed back to the ground. Officers then walked him to the police car, pushed him against it and hit his head on the hood, the AP said. 

      McGlothen died at the hospital the next day. The coroner said McGlothen's death could have possibly been prevented, and that it was obvious that he needed medical care when he was confronted by police. 

    • Idris Abdus-Salaam

      April 7, 2020
      Knoxville, Tennessee

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam was shot and killed by police, who said he was suspected of stabbing four women.

      The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement killed Abdus-Salaam at the truck stop where the stabbings took place after they confronted him and he refused to drop a knife. Abdus-Salaam died on the scene.  

    • Dewayne Curtis Lafond

      April 7, 2020
      Refugio, Texas

      According to the Refugio County Press, 45-year-old Dewayne Curtis Lafond was killed after a nearly 17-hour standoff with several police departments. 

      Police said they initially responded to a woman who called 911 saying a man entered her home with a gun. A neighbor allegedly called 911 immediately after reporting gunshots. Officers said they went to the house and found that Lafond barricaded himself inside with the woman, adding that he threatened to shoot her if officers got any closer.

      After unsuccessful negotiations, police said they fatally shot Lafond. 

    • Joshua Dariandre Ruffin

      April 8, 2020
      Columbia, South Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WLTX, 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin was killed by a Columbia police officer who was patrolling an area where cars had recently been broken into. 

      The officer allegedly got out of his car to question Ruffin, and police said Ruffin started to run away. The chase lasted 20 seconds, and during that time, Ruffin allegedly pulled out a gun. The officer then shot Ruffin in the chest, killing him. 

      Months later, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said no charges will be filed against the officer involved, WLTX reported. 

    • Desmond Franklin

      April 9, 2020
      Cleveland, Ohio

      According to CBS affiliate WOIO, 22-year-old Desmond Franklin was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland police officer. 

      The officer claimed that he and Franklin were driving side by side when Franklin threatened to shoot him. The officer was not wearing a uniform and was in an unmarked car when he shot Franklin.

      It remains unclear if Franklin had a gun. One of his attorneys said surveillance video of the incident reveals no indication that Franklin had a gun or threatened the officer, but police say Franklin or the teen he was with pointed a gun at the officer, according to Cleveland.com.

      The case is now being investigated by Ohio's district attorney.

    • Kanisha Necole Fuller

      April 10, 2020
      Birmingham, Alabama

      According to CBS affiliate WJAX, 43-year-old Kanisha Necole Fuller was killed by an off-duty Birmingham police officer in what officials described as a "love triangle gone wrong." 

      Police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots and found Fuller inside an unmarked police vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds. Fuller died at a hospital. 

      Another Alabama detective was in the car during the shooting, but was not injured. The officer has been charged with capital murder, WJAX reported. 

    • Jonathan Lee Adams

      April 10, 2020
      Pottstown, Pennsylvania

      According to CBS Philadelphia, 31-year-old Jonathan Lee Adams was shot and killed by Pottstown Police who said they were responding to 911 calls that people were yelling inside the home Adams was located. 

      Police said they received three 911 calls about the disturbance. When they arrived, police said Adams was inside the home and armed with a handgun. Officers said they told him to drop the gun several times and that he opened fire at them. They returned fire, hitting him. 

      Adams was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    • Goldie Bellinger

      April 15, 2020
      Augusta, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 39-year-old Goldie Bellinger of Williston, South Carolina, was fatally shot by SWAT officers in an hours-long standoff at a motel. Police had been sent to the motel for a wellness check, authorities said. 

      Police said Bellinger barricaded himself in his room and refused to speak to deputies. One deputy said Bellinger had a gun, which Bellinger allegedly pointed at deputies at some point. 

      The SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Bellinger, but he started shooting at them, police said. Three SWAT officers returned fire, and Bellinger died at the scene. 

    • Jasman Washington

      April 16, 2020
      Lubbock, Texas

      According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, 31-year-old Jasman Washington was shot and killed by a Lubbock police officer who conducted a traffic stop. 

      Police said officers had attempted to stop Washington because he was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Washington parked that car, but got into another car nearby after fleeing, prompting another chase, police said.

      Washington spun out of control, and when police tried to surround the car, they said Washington rammed police vehicles and pinned an officer. Police then opened fire. 

      Washington died at the scene. 

    • Derick L. Powe

      April 17, 2020
      Daphne, Alabama

      According to CBS affiliate WKRG, 29-year-old Derick L. Powe was shot and killed by Daphne Police who said they were responding to a report that Powe was pointing a firearm at his neighbors. 

      Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Powe had been acting erratically and fired at least one shot at some point during the day. Police were notified that Powe was driving by, and attempted a traffic stop. 

      Powe allegedly showed a gun during the stop, and was shot by officers.  

    • Steven Demarco Taylor

      April 18, 2020
      San Leandro, California

      CBS News previously reported that 33-year-old Steven Demarco Taylor was shot and killed by a San Leandro Police officer after he allegedly attempted to steal a baseball bat from a Walmart. 

      Police said they were called to the store after Taylor attempted to leave without paying. Body cam footage showed police telling Taylor to drop the bat he was holding. When Taylor did not comply, officers shot him with a Taser twice, which did not subdue him. 

      An officer then shot Taylor once in the chest. Another officer deployed another taser on Taylor after he was shot. 

      The officer who shot Taylor, Jason Fletcher, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. 

    • Joel Acevedo

      April 19, 2020
      Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      According to CBS affiliate WDJT, 25-year-old Joel Acevedo was killed by an off-duty Milwaukee Police officer in the officer's home. 

      A criminal complaint cited by WDJT alleges that the officer called 911 and said he needed help. Acevedo was heard saying "I swear I'll go home. I swear," on the call. When other officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found the officer straddling Acevedo, who was laying on his stomach. Acevedo was not moving when the additional officers arrived, and the officer who was charged for the death said he was unsure if Acevedo was breathing, according to the complaint. 

      The complaint said the officer had a party the night prior, and claimed Acevedo was going through his pockets when he woke up. Acevedo attempted to leave but got into a fight with someone else, and then the charged officer grabbed him around the neck, according to the complaint. An autopsy said Acevedo choked to death.

      The officer, Michael Mattioli, was suspended and charged with first degree reckless homicide, WDJT reported. 

    • Virgill Thorpe

      April 19, 2020
      Colorado Springs, Colorado

      According to CBS affiliate KKTV, 28-year-old Sergeant Virgill Thorpe was killed by Colorado Springs police officers who were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.  

      Thorpe, an Army soldier at Fort Carson, was outside of his home when police arrived, but went inside and grabbed an AR-15, police said. Police added that Thorpe pointed the rifle at four officers, who then fired their weapons, hitting Thorpe at least once. Thorpe allegedly fired one round from his gun. 

    • Chase Rosa

      April 21, 2020
      Las Vegas, Nevada

      According to CBS affiliate KLAS, 24-year-old Chase Rosa was killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers who attempted to conduct a traffic stop while in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle. 

      Police said Rosa was speeding and that the officers were unmarked because they were doing surveillance in the area. The police allegedly. attempted to stop Rosa, and found that the vehicle had been been reported stolen. 

      Rosa dropped off two women at a gas station who said Rosa had a shotgun, according to police. Shortly after, Rosa allegedly stopped the car and exited holding the gun. He allegedly walked to another car, pointing the gun at the person inside. 

      The officers pulled up to the scene, identified themselves and told Rosa to drop the gun, authorities said. Rosa then allegedly turned around, still pointing the gun. The officers shot him multiple times. Rosa later died at the hospital. 

    • Joshua Johnson

      April 22, 2020
      Missouri City, Texas

      According to the Houston Chronicle, 35-year-old Joshua Johnson was shot after he allegedly approached an undercover Gulf Coast Task Force deputy with a cell phone flashlight and a BB gun. 

      Police said Johnson was house sitting for a neighbor who was in the hospital when he tapped on the window of the deputy's unmarked car. The deputy was planning to issue a felony arrest warrant nearby, police said. 

      The deputy did not have a body camera and there was no dashcam. Police said Johnson and the deputy exchanged words before the shooting.  

    • Elmer L. Mack

      April 22, 2020
      Florence, South Carolina

      According to the Associated Press, 40-year-old Elmer L. Mack was killed by Florence County police during a shootout. 

      At least one Florence officer engaged in shots with Mack, police said, and four officers were in the area. It is not clear what led to the shooting. 

    • Kelvin D. Shaw

      April 25, 2020
      Rock Island, Illinois

      According to NBC affiliate KWQC, 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw was fatally shot by Rock island Police officers who were investigating a complaint of a domestic disturbance. 

      Police said they were told a man was holding two women against their will in an apartment and that the man had a gun. When several officers surrounded the apartment, they said Shaw snuck out of a window and was reportedly armed with a gun. 

      A confrontation between Shaw and the officers ensued, resulting in officers shooting him. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. 

      Shaw was pronounced brain dead after being shot several times, and was taken off life support days later. 

    • Jonas Joseph

      April 28, 2020
      Tampa, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WTSP, 26-year-old Jonas Joseph was shot and killed by Hillsborough County police following a traffic stop. 

      Police had said the car Joseph was driving matched the description of a car that was involved in a shooting a week before the incident, and that officers spoke with him for about 15 minutes. When they asked him questions about the shooting, they said he rolled up his window and attempted to flee. 

      Police said Joseph hit a police car that was parked about a foot behind him  and later crashed into a tree. He then allegedly started shooting at officers, prompting five officers to return fire and killed him. 

      A gun with Joseph's fingerprints was recovered from the scene, police said. 

      Local Black Lives Matter advocates disputed the police's account of the shooting, claiming they don't believe Joseph ever fired at officers. 

    • Shaun Lee Fuhr

      April 29, 2020
      Columbia City, Washington

      According to The Seattle Times, 24-year-old Shaun Lee Fuhr was killed by a Seattle police SWAT officer who said he was responding to a domestic violence call and claimed that Fuhr had taken his 1-year-old daughter at gunpoint. 

      Seattle police released body camera footage of the confrontation, showing several officers chasing Fuhr as he fled through a small parking lot. Police confronted Fuhr around the side of a building. Fuhr was holding the child when police shot him and killed him. The video, according to the NAACP, does not show Fuhr displaying a weapon or officers trying to de-escalate the situation. 

    • Dreasjon "Sean DaDon" Reed

      May 6, 2020
      Indianapolis, Indiana

      According to the Indianapolis Star, 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed was fatally shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

      Police said the encounter began when officers saw Reed driving recklessly. Video surveillance cited by the Star shows that Reed later parked and ran away from the car, prompting an officer to chase after him. 

      Police said the officer tried to use a stun gun on Reed, but that it was ineffective. An altercation ensued and the officer shot Reed, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Police said they recovered a loaded gun near Reed that had been fired at least once, but the family denies the claim. Part of the incident was recorded on Facebook Live from Reed's phone. In it, more than a dozen shots were heard, as well as someone saying "I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie." 

    • Malcolm "Milky" Xavier Ray Williams

      April 29, 2020
      Jeffersonville, Indiana

      According to the Associated Press, 27-year-old Malcolm Williams was fatally shot by an Indiana State Police probationary trooper following a traffic stop. 

      Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that the trooper pulled over for not having its taillights on, police said. The trooper called for an ambulance because they said the female driver was experiencing possible labor pains. 

      Police said that the trooper was talking to Williams when he grabbed a gun from the glove box and fired at the trooper. The officer then returned fire. 

      Police said Williams fired three shots and the trooper fired six. All of the officer's shots hit Williams at close range, including four that hit him in the back. 

    • Brent D'Andrew Martin

      May 1, 2020
      Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to the Arkansas Times, 32-year-old Brent D'Andrew Martin was killed by police who were investigating the house after a report was made that a woman who lived there did not feel safe with Martin present. 

      Officers said they tried to communicate with Martin from outside the house while they waited for SWAT officers to arrive. Multiple officers forced their way into the home after they said they heard gunshots. 

      Police said Martin shot at the officers, and two of them returned fire. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Martin, according to police, was holding an 11-year-old hostage when police arrived. He had shot the boy prior to police entering, officials said, and the boy later died at the hospital. 

    • William Lamont DeBose

      May 1, 2020
      Denver, Colorado

      According to CBS Denver, 21-year-old William Lamont DeBose was killed by a Denver police officer who was conducting a traffic stop. 

      Police body camera footage shows DeBose running away during the stop. When the officer chased him, footage shows that DeBose took out what is believed to be a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer shot DeBose in the leg and chest. 

    • Said Joquin

      May 1, 2020
      Lakewood, Washington

      According to The News Tribune, 26-year-old Said Joquin was fatally shot by Lakewood police during a traffic stop. 

      The officer who shot Joquin said he believed Joquin was reaching for a gun on the floor of his vehicle, according to The Seattle Times. But Joquin's family claimed in a lawsuit that Joquin had his hands up when he was shot and killed. 

    • Demontre Bruner

      May 4, 2020
      Muskogee, Oklahoma

      According to CBS affiliate KOTV, 21-year-old Demontre Bruner was killed by Muskogee police who were responding to an anonymous tip of Bruner's location. Bruner was suspected of murder.

      Police said that when they tried to arrest Bruner, he ran away and shot at the officers. He allegedly hid behind trash cans outside someone's house, and police said he shot at officers once they tracked him again. The officers returned fire. 

      Police said they found a gun next to Bruner, who died at the hospital. 

    • Jah'Sean Iandie Hodge

      May 5, 2020
      St. Cloud, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 21-year-old Jah'Sean Iandie Hodge was fatally shot by St. Cloud police after he allegedly stabbed and beat a 9-year-old girl. 

      Body camera footage shows Hodge, shirtless and covered in blood, walking toward a patrol car before charging the officer. The officer shot at Hodge four times, which caused him to fall to the ground. 

      Another officer at the scene had deployed his taser. 

    • Qavon Webb

      May 5, 2020
      Webster Groves, Missouri

      According to the Associated Press, 23-year-old Qavon Webb was shot and killed by a Webster Groves police officer who had stopped to help who he thought was a stranded motorist on the interstate. 

      Police said that an officer got out of his patrol car to help Webb, who had been parked along the interstate. Webb allegedly shot at the officer, who then returned fire. Both Webb and the officer were shot several times. 

      Webb died at the scene. 

    • Finan H. Berhe

      May 7, 2020
      Silver Spring, Maryland

      According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe was fatally shot by a Montgomery County police sergeant who said he was responding to a call that a man threw a rock at a neighbor's window and told them to call the police. 

      Police said the sergeant confronted Berhe in a residential parking lot and fired the first of at least five shots roughly a minute after he got out of the patrol car. Footage shows Berhe running toward the officer when the officer told him to put down a knife he was holding. Berhe backed away when the officer pointed his gun. 

      Berhe started running toward the officer again, and the officer opened fire, causing him to fall and drop the knife. He died at the hospital. 

    • McHale Rose

      May 7, 2020
      Indianapolis, Indiana

      According to the Indianapolis Star, 19-year-old McHale Rose was fatally shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police who said they were investigating a burglary in progress at an apartment. 

      Police said that when four officers arrived at the scene of the suspected burglary, a man standing outside an apartment, later identified as Rose,  shot at them with a rifle. The police then shot him. 

      Police said they recovered Rose's cell phone from the scene and found that the device was the one that was used to call 911 about the alleged robbery.

    • Adrian Medearis

      May 8, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to Reuters, 48-year-old Adrian Medearis was fatally shot by a Houston police officer who said he pulled Medearis over after suspecting him of drunk driving. 

      The Houston Police Department said the officer pulled Medearis over for speeding and conducted a field sobriety test. When the officer tried to arrest Medearis, police said Medearis allegedly resisted and grabbed the officer's Taser. 

      The officer then shot at Medearis four times, hitting him twice. His family has demanded that footage of the encounter be released. 

    • Yassin Mohamed

      May 9, 2020
      Claxton, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed was fatally shot by an Evans County deputy who said he was responding to reports that Mohamed was walking in the middle of a road. The deputy had multiple encounters with Mohamed that day, according to WGCL. 

      When the deputy arrived, Mohamed allegedly fled and then threw rocks at deputy, hitting him once. Police said Mohamed then charged at the deputy with a larger rock, at which point the deputy shot Mohamed. Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • David Tylek Atkinson

      May 13, 2020
      Raleigh, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson was fatally shot by Raleigh police officers who confronted him while responding to an armed robbery. 

      Officers were told Atkinson fled on foot and found him standing in a parking lot near where the robbery took place, police said. Police said Atkinson shot an officer in the chest, which was stopped by a ballistic vest. The officer then returned fire and Atkinson fled while still holding the gun at the officer, police said. 

      A second officer fired at Atkinson as he ran. The initial officer then shot Atkinson, who fell to the ground and later died at the hospital. 

    • Rayshard Scales

      May 14, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to NBC affiliate KPRC, 30-year-old Rayshard Scales was killed by Houston police who were responding to reports of a suspicious person with a firearm. 

      Upon arriving at the scene where the report was made, an officer spoke with Scales, who was believed to have a gun tucked in his pants, police said. Scales was sitting on a bench with two other people. 

      The officer used his car as cover, armed himself with a taser and told the people who were on the bench with Scales to leave. Police said Scales did not comply with the officer's orders and the officer switched to holding his gun instead of the taser. 

      As backup was arriving, police said Scales made a motion to grab his gun and the officer shot at Scales several times. Scales was hit and later died at the hospital. 

    • Randy Roszell Lewis

      May 16, 2020
      Braeburn, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, 38-year-old Randy Roszell Lewis was shot and killed by a Houston police officer who was allegedly responding to a call that Lewis had stabbed a woman in the chest. 

      A nearby officer confronted Lewis, who had a history of mental health issues and arrests, after the alleged stabbing. Police said Lewis had a six-inch blade and did not comply with the officer's commands. The officer then shot Lewis twice.  

    • Robert Johnson Jr.

      May 16, 2020
      Essex, Maryland

      According to CBS Baltimore, 29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr. was shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer who was allegedly responding to a 911 call that a group of young men were drinking in a parking lot. 

      The officer said Johnson was erratically driving a car when he arrived, and that Johnson had struck several parked cars. The officer called for backup and tried to make contact with Johnson, police said. 

      Johnson got out of his vehicle and dropped what appeared to be a handgun and immediately picked it up, according to police. Police added that Johnson ignored the officer's commands, prompting the officer to fire at him. 

      Johnson tried to flee and the officer shot him, at which time he called for medics, police said. The officer approached Johnson, who then allegedly fired his gun. Footage shows that Johnson fled and the officer shot him again, hitting his back and buttocks. 

      Police said the officer fired eight shots during the encounter, and prosecutors said there is no evidence Johnson fired his weapon, according to CBS Baltimore. 

    • Terry J. Caver

      May 19, 2020
      Seattle, Washington

      According to CBS affiliate KIRO, Seattle Police shot and killed 57-year-old Terry J. Caver, who was allegedly threatening and chasing people with multiple knives. 

      Police said they tried to stop the man and that a "very brief" foot pursuit ensued. Officers then attempted to use less lethal force and "were forced to use deadly force" when that didn't work, police said. 

      It was not clear if Caver tried to attack officers or if he injured anyone with the knives, police said.

      Caver was pronounced dead at the scene.

      The King County Medical Examiner told CBS News Caver died of multiple gunshot wounds and that his manner of a death was a homicide.  

    • Tobby LaRon Wiggins

      May 20, 2020
      Atmore, Alabama

      According to CBS affiliate WBTV, 45-year-old Tobby LaRon Wiggins was shot and killed by FBI agents who were attempting to take Wiggins into custody for suspected murder in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

      At some point during the attempted arrest, Wiggins was shot and killed by agents, WBTV reported. It's not clear if Wiggins was armed or if he fired at officers before he was killed.  

    • William Johnson Jr.

      May 21, 2020
      Nashville, Tennessee

      According to CBS affiliate WTVF, 48-year-old William Johnson Jr. was shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police after he allegedly shot an off-duty police officer who was walking his dog. 

      Johnson allegedly shot the officer in the shoulder after the two walked past each other and exchanged "hello's." The officer called 911 and provided a description of Johnson and the vehicle that he entered nearby. 

      Police caught up to Johnson and deployed spike strips. The first time he drove by, Johnson fired at officers, police said. Police added that they were able to stop Johnson with spike strips the second time, and said he opened fire once again once he opened the door of his vehicle. 

      Three officers shot at Johnson, who was killed. Officers said they recovered Johnson's weapon from the ground near his car.

    • Willie Lee Quarles Sr.

      May 21, 2020
      Greenwood, South Carolina

      According to the Associated Press, 60-year-old Willie Lee Quarles Sr. was fatally shot by a Greenwood police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call. 

      When police arrived at the scene of the alleged domestic violence incident, Quarles allegedly shot the officer. The officer then shot Quarles in the chest, killing him. 

    • Maurice S. Gordon

      May 23, 2020
      Bass River, New Jersey

      According to CBS Philadelphia, 28-year-old Maurice Gordon of New York was shot and killed by New Jersey State Police during an altercation on the Garden State Parkway. 

      Officers initially pulled Gordon over on the parkway for speeding. After the encounter, Gordon's car would not start, so the officer on scene allowed Gordon to sit with him in the patrol car until a tow truck arrived, according to reports cited by the outlet. About 20 minutes later, a confrontation ensued, with Gordon leaving the back seat of the car. 

      Gordon allegedly tried to get into the driver's seat of the patrol car twice. The officer pepper sprayed him during the first attempt. During the second attempt, he shot Gordon six times, killing him. 

    • Dion Johnson

      May 25, 2020
      Phoenix, Arizona

      According to CBS affiliate Arizona's Family, 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper. 

      Phoenix police said the trooper smelled alcohol and saw beer cans and a gun in the car. The officer went back to his motorcycle to secure the gun he'd found and call for backup when he saw Johnson moving.

      The officer attempted to arrest Johnson for suspicion of driving impaired, at which point Johnson grabbed the officer, police said. The officer drew his gun and said Johnson, at one point, reached for the gun in his car. The officer then shot Johnson. 

    • George Floyd

      May 25, 2020
      Minneapolis, Minnesota

      CBS News previously reported that 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for several minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. 

      Footage from the arrest shows police confronting Floyd while he was sitting in the driver's seat of his car in front of the deli at which he had allegedly tried to use counterfeit money. One of the four officers at the scene instructed Floyd to put his hands on the steering wheel and eventually pulled Floyd out of the vehicle and handcuffed him. 

      As two officers lead Floyd to their vehicle a short while later, footage shows Floyd telling them that he is claustrophobic and begging them not to put him in the back of the car. A struggle ensued as Floyd became more adamant. 

      Floyd ended up on the pavement, with three officers holding him down. One of the officers kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he can't breathe and crying out for his mother. Floyd then became unresponsive, and later died, sparking nationwide protests.  

    • Tony McDade

      May 27, 2020
      Tallahassee, Florida

      According to the Associated Press, 38-year-old Tony McDade was fatally shot by a Tallahassee police officer after he allegedly fatally stabbed his next door neighbor. 

      Officers found McDade, who was transgender, at a nearby apartment complex following the alleged stabbing. Police said McDade pointed a gun at an officer who then shot him.

      McDade had posted a video on Facebook before the incident saying he was going to get revenge on several men who had attacked him, the AP reported. He also said he was "living suicidal right now." 

    • Modesto "Marrero Desto" Reyes

      May 27, 2020
      Marrero, Louisiana

      According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, 35-year-old Modesto "Marrero Desto" Reyes was fatally shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies after a traffic stop. 

      Police said that Reyes left the car during the traffic stop and attempted to flee, but tripped. When two deputies approached him and one tried to handcuff him, Reyes allegedly aimed a gun at them. One of the deputies then shot Reyes while another drew his stun gun. 

      The camera attached to the stun gun then started recording the incident. Footage shows Reyes falling to the ground, rolling to his side and his right hand grasping what looks like a gun.  

      Reyes, according to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Police said they recovered two of Reyes' guns as well as drugs from the scene. 

    • Ruben Smith III

      May 28, 2020
      North Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to CBS affiliate KTHV, 35-year-old Ruben Smith III was fatally shot by North Little Rock police after he allegedly shot a handgun in the parking lot of a Tobacco Outlet store. 

      Police said when they tried to deescalate the situation, Smith jumped into a bystander's vehicle and allegedly pointed the gun at officers, refusing to hand it to the police. At that point, an officer shot Smith. 

      Smith later died at the hospital on June 1, KTHV reported. 

    • Jarvis Sullivan

      May 29, 2020
      Yulee, Florida

      According to WJXT, 44-year-old Jarvis Sullivan of Camden County, Georgia, was shot and killed by a Fernandina Beach Police officer during what police said was a drug bust outside of a liquor store. 

      Police said that when they attempted to arrest Sullivan, who had allegedly been selling heroin and methamphetamine in Nassau County, he fled in his vehicle. Sullivan hit multiple other vehicles in the parking lot, as well as a mobile home, and ignored police commands to stop, authorities said. 

      At one point, he put the car into reverse and accelerated toward an officer, who then shot and killed Sullivan, according to police. 

    • Terrell Mitchell

      May 29, 2020
      Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

      According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, 35-year-old Terrell Mitchell was fatally shot by Philadelphia police after he allegedly threatened and chased a SEPTA employee with a knife. 

      Police said that two officers in their patrol car saw Mitchell chasing the employee. They drew their guns as they approached, ordering Mitchell to drop the knife. Mitchell allegedly moved toward one of the officers, who backed away and ordered Mitchell to stop. 

      Mitchell then allegedly lunged at the officer with the knife, prompting the officer to fire his weapon once and hitting Mitchell in the torso. It is not clear how close the officer was to Mitchell when he fired. 

      Mitchell was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His family said that he had mental health and drug issues, but it is not clear if Mitchell was on drugs during the incident.

    • Momodou Lamin Sisay

      May 29, 2020
      Snellville, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 39-year-old Momodou Lamin Sisay was killed by a Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT office after a vehicle pursuit. 

      Snellville Police had attempted to stop Sisay because he had a vehicle tag violation, police said. Sisay allegedly did not stop and Snellville Police chased Sisay until they applied a PIT maneuver, causing Sisay's vehicle to go off the road. 

      Police said they approached the car and told Sisay to show his hands, but said he didn't comply and allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers. The officers then opened fire and took cover. As they shouted commands at Sisay, he allegedly revved his car's engine and attempted to flee.

      The SWAT Team arrived and attempted to negotiate with Sisay as he remained in the vehicle, police said. Sisay allegedly fired at a SWAT officer, who returned fire. Sisay was then found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • Derrick Thompson

      May 30, 2020
      Fountain, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WECP, 46-year-old Derrick Thompson of Dothan, Alabama, was shot and killed by Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies after they intervened in an altercation. 

      Deputies said they saw Thompson having an altercation with another individual, who Thompson then shot. The deputies said they tried to intervene but that Thompson then began shooting at them, prompting the deputies to return fire. Thompson died at the scene. 

    • David McAtee

      June 1, 2020
      Louisville, Kentucky

      CBS News previously reported that 53-year-old David McAtee was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police officers and the Kentucky National Guard shot into McAtee's restaurant. 

      Surveillance video of the incident shows McAtee fired a weapon before the officials shot at him, but it is not clear why he he opened fire, who he was aiming at or how close he was to officers. The incident occurred when officers and the National Guard were trying to break up a large group of protesters.

    • Malik Tyquan Graves

      June 2, 2020
      Brooklyn, New York

      According to CW affiliate WPIX, 34-year-old Malik Tyquan Graves was shot and killed by New York Police after he allegedly shot another man in the leg earlier in the night. 

      When police arrived at the scene in Crown Heights, they said they saw Graves laying on his stomach. An officer saw that Graves had a gun when he transitioned to sitting on his knees. Body cam footage shows officers telling Graves to put the gun down and to raise his hands. 

      Graves stood up with the gun in his hand and raised it at police, authorities said. Officials said that 10 officers then fired 62 shots at Graves, who was hit 12 of those times, according to WPIX. It is not clear if Graves fired his gun at police. 

      Graves was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    • Kamal Flowers

      June 5, 2020
      New Rochelle, New York

      According to CBS New York, 24-year-old Kamal Flowers was fatally shot by New Rochelle police when they stopped the driver of a vehicle Flowers was a passenger in. 

      Police said that Flowers got out of the car and tried to run away from the scene after police stopped the vehicle. CBS New York reported that there was a warrant out for his arrest in upstate New York. 

      One of the officers fired their taser and a struggle ensued. Police said that Flowers pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the officers and that police then shot him. 

      Flowers died on the way to the hospital. 

    • Lewis Ruffin Jr.

      June 9, 2020
      Orlando, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 38-year-old Lewis Ruffin Jr. was fatally shot by Orange County deputies who were attempting to arrest him for prior charges. 

      According to the sheriff's department, a woman contacted police that morning saying that Ruffin was calling her making concerning comments. Police went to Ruffin's home, where he was standing outside, and said that Ruffin immediately fired two rounds at the officers when they got out of their cars. 

      All five deputies are believed to have returned fire. 

    • Phillip Jackson

      June 11, 2020
      Tunnel Hill, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WDEF, 32-year-old Phillip Jackson of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was allegedly a passenger in a Tennessee-registered vehicle that had been reported stolen when police began chasing the car. 

      The car chase reached speeds up to 120 mph, Georgia State Patrol said. The chase ended when officers conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the car to flip and hit a tree, according to WDEF. 

      Jackson, as well as another passenger, died on the scene. The driver of the car was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. 

    • Michael Thomas

      June 11, 2020
      Lancaster, California

      According to CBS Los Angeles, 62-year-old Michael Thomas was fatally shot in his living room by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. Police said they were responding to reports of domestic violence. 

      Police said when they arrived at Thomas' home, he went to the front door but would not comply with the officers' orders. They said that when they got inside, Thomas struggled with the deputies and tried to take one of their guns, prompting one of the deputies to shoot. 

      But Thomas' fiancee, who witnessed the incident, said Thomas was not trying to reach for a gun, and was instead trying to turn away from the deputies. 

    • Rayshard Brooks

      June 12, 2020
      Atlanta, Georgia

      27-year-old Rayshard Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane when he was approached by officers, and later fatally shot. 

      Police body cameras show that two Atlanta police officers had a calm conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after they received complaints of him sleeping in the car. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and then struggled when officers attempted to handcuff him. 

      Brooks managed to grab a taser from one of the officers and ran away, at one point aiming the Taser at one of the officers. One of the officers shot Brooks twice in his back. 

      Brooks died after undergoing surgery following the incident. 

    • Caine Van Pelt

      June 12, 2020
      Crown Point, Indiana

      According to CBS Chicago, 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt of Chicago, Illinois, was shot and killed by Indiana state troopers during a pursuit on the interstate. 

      Police say that Van Pelt had allegedly stolen the car and that when troopers attempted to pull him over, a chase ensued. The car eventually got a flat tire and when it stopped, Van Pelt got out of the car and allegedly shot at the troopers, prompting them to fire back. 

      Van Pelt died at the scene. 

    • Donald Ward

      June 16, 2020
      Phoenix, Arizona

      According to CBS affiliate AZ Family, 27-year-old Donald Ward was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer. Authorities said they were responding to a domestic violence call. 

      Police said that someone had called 911 and left the line open, allowing the dispatcher to hear a woman screaming and asking to not be shot. Police went to the apartment where the incident was taking place and entered the apartment, where they heard screaming. 

      Police said they found Ward holding a woman in the bathroom and said he fired a shot. Officers then shot him, and Ward died at the scene. 

    • Brandon Gardner

      June 16, 2020
      Beach Park, Illinois

      According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 24-year-old Brandon Gardner was shot and killed by police after deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant and he allegedly opened fire. 

      Police said that when deputies approached Gardner, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the the deputies. The deputies then returned fire, fatally shooting Gardner. 

    • Terron Jammal Boone

      June 17, 2020
      Rosamond, California

      The Associated Press previously reported that Terron Jammal Boone, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Authorities said they stopped him while searching for a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

      When officers stopped Boone, he opened the car door and began shooting at officers, authorities said. Deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Boone. A woman in the car with Boone was treated for non-life threatening injuries and a 7-year-old girl was not injured. 

      It is not clear if Boone was the man police were searching for. The female passenger in the car was not the accuser is the spousal assault case. 

      Boone was the half-brother of Robert Fuller, a Black man found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall a week earlier. 

    • Unidentified Victim

      June 22, 2020
      Giddings, Texas

      According to ABC affiliate KVUE, an unidentified individual was shot and killed by police after he allegedly stabbed multiple people. 

      The first officer who arrived on the scene said the suspect approached him and would not drop the knife after multiple commands to do so. Police said the man continued to approach the officer, who stumbled and fell to the ground. The officer then shot the man three times. 

      The unidentified individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

      CBS News has reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for more information. 

    • Skyleur Young

      June 24, 2020
      San Bernardino, California

      According to CBS Los Angeles, 31-year-old Skyleur Antonio Young was fatally shot by Victorville police deputies. Deputies said they were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle and had attempted to make contact with Young, who was driving the vehicle. 

      Young then fled the scene and a pursuit ensued until Young spun out on the freeway, police said. He then allegedly left the vehicle, faced the deputies and pointed a handgun in their direction. Deputies shot Young. 

      It is unclear if he had fired at the deputies. Young later died at a local hospital. 

    • Robert D'Lon Harris

      June 25, 2020
      Vinita, Oklahoma

      According to CBS affiliate KWTV, Robert D'Lon Harris was fatally shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop. 

      Police said the shooting occurred after a brief encounter with Harris after they asked him to exit the passenger side of the vehicle, KWTV reported. 

      Police did not reveal more information about the shooting — but Harris' attorney later wrote on Instagram that Harris "was shot at point blank range in the head" without provocation, according to FOX23

      Harris died at the hospital. 

    • Rasheed Mathew Moorman

      June 25, 2020
      Roanoke, Virginia

      According to CBS affiliate WDBJ, 26-year-old Rasheed Mathew Moorman was fatally shot by Roanoke police. Officials said the shooting occurred after officers on patrol attempted to speak with him about a shooting that had occurred earlier in the week. 

      Moorman and another individual fled when the Roanoke officers approached, and Moorman allegedly fired at officers, police said. Officers fired back, killing him. 

    • Aloysius Larue Keaton

      June 27, 2020
      Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to CBS affiliate KTHV, 58-year-old Aloysius Larue Keaton was fatally shot after he allegedly stabbed an Arkansas Department of transportation highway police officer. 

      Police said Keaton stole a taxi just before the incident. Keaton had crashed the taxi into another car and had attempted to flee when the highway officer approached him, police said. Video shows Keaton stabbed the officer and then moved toward the state trooper, who fired a taser at Keaton. Police said the taser was not effective. 

      Keaton did not listen to orders to drop his weapon and charged at the trooper, who then shot him, police said. Keaton later died at the hospital. 

    • Ky Johnson

      July 2, 2020
      Kansas City, Missouri

      According to the Kansas City Star, 31-year-old Ky Johnson was shot and killed by police who were allegedly responding to a call that he was waving a gun outside of a McDonald's. 

      Johnson ran away from the officers when they arrived before turning around and shooting one of them in the head, police said. The other officer shot and killed Johnson. 

      Johnson, according to his family, was in the process of trying to find proper medication to treat his bipolar disorder and was suffering from a manic episode at the time of the shooting, the Star reported. 

    • Kevan Ruffin

      July 2, 2020
      Sheboygan, Wisconsin

      According to CBS Chicago, 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin was fatally shot by a Sheboygan police officer. Authorities said the officer was responding to a call that a man holding two knives was chasing a woman. 

      Police said they tried to engage in conversation with Ruffin, who then allegedly charged at an officer. The officer tried to deploy their taser, but Ruffin continued to chase the officer, police added. The officer then shot Ruffin.

      Ruffin, whose family says suffered from mental health issues, died at the scene, CBS Chicago reported. 

    • William Wade Burgess III

      July 6, 2020
      St. Louis, Missouri

      According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,  27-year-old William Wade Burgess III was killed by an off-duty St. Louis sheriff's deputy. Burgess had allegedly stolen a pickup truck and tried to run over the truck's owner and a young boy. 

      Burgess crashed the truck and the deputy chased and eventually shot him in the chest, the Post-Dispatch reported. Burgess, who was not armed when he was shot, died at the hospital.

      Burgess' mother said he had been in a mental health facility months prior and that, at the time of the incident, he was battling heroin addiction and paranoia. 

    • Joseph W. Denton

      July 6, 2020
      Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      According to CBS affiliate WDJT, 35-year-old Joseph W. Denton was shot and killed by police after he allegedly pulled out a gun on the property of a Veterans Affairs medical center. 

      Police said that they instructed Denton, who was not a veteran, to drop his weapon, and that they fired multiple shots at him after he did not comply and threatened them. Denton died at the on-site emergency department. 

    • Unidentified Victim

      August 7, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, an unidentified person was fatally shot by a Houston deputy who was responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment. The identity of the person fatally shot by police is unknown, but his family said that he was a veteran who served in Iraq and was seeking treatment for PTSD. 

      The officer who arrived at the apartment was shot by the unidentified individual and fired back, police said. The individual then retreated back into the apartment. A SWAT team later discovered that the individual had died by a gunshot from the officer. 

      CBS News has reached out to Houston police requesting updated information on this case. 

    • Malik Canty

      July 8, 2020
      Paterson, New Jersey

      According to the Associated Press, 36-year-old Malik Canty of New York City was killed in a New Jersey apartment by a member of the federal marshals' New York/New Jersey regional fugitive task force. Officers said they were trying to arrest Canty for an outstanding warrant from New York.

      At some point during the interaction, an officer shot Canty. He was pronounced dead at the apartment and a loaded handgun was recovered from near his body, but it is not clear if he ever fired at officers.

    • Erroll Johnson

      July 8, 2020
      Monroe, Louisiana

      According to the Associated Press, 31-year-old Erroll Johnson was fatally shot by Louisiana state troopers. Officials said troopers were attempting to arrest him for an offense the weekend prior. 

      Police said they arrived to a motel Johnson was staying at shortly after 1 a.m., and said he "refused to surrender and began shooting." Troopers fired back, and Johnson died at the scene, the AP reported. 

    • Richard Lewis Price

      July 9, 2020
      San Diego, California

      According to CBS San Diego, 49-year-old Richard Lewis Price was fatally shot by police after he allegedly pointed an airsoft gun at officers who were responding to a 911 call that a man pointed a pistol at the caller. 

      When police arrived at the scene, Price was allegedly holding the airsoft gun. He dropped it when officers shouted at him to do so and raised his hands, police said. But after several minutes, Price picked up the gun and allegedly pointed it at officers, at which point, seven officers opened fire. 

      After he fell from being hit with at least one bullet, officers said Price was still moving and in control of the gun, prompting them to shoot again. Price died at the scene, and officers said they realized after the fact that the gun Price was holding was not a real firearm. 

    • Hakim Littleton

      July 10, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to CBS Detroit, 20-year-old Hakim Littleton was shot and killed by Detroit police who were arresting a man Littleton was with. Police said that man complied with officers without incident. When he was getting arrested, Littleton allegedly drew a gun from his pocket and fired at the officers, who then returned fire. 

      Police body cam footage shows the incident. Littleton was struck four times and died from his injuries, according to The Detroit News.

    • Kanavis Dujuan Glass

      July 10, 2020
      Panama City, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WECP, 31-year-old Kanavis Dujuan Glass of Conley, Georgia, was shot and killed by police.

      Authorities said they were responding to a domestic violence incident, claiming Glass had shot his girlfriend in the face.  

      Glass was shot and killed after officers returned fire, police said. 

    • Vincent Demario Truitt

      July 14, 2020
      Austell, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 17-year-old Vincent Demario Truitt was shot by a Cobb County police officer after a traffic stop resulted in a foot chase. 

      Police had attempted to stop a vehicle with three teenage passengers, including Truitt, believing the car had been stolen, authorities said. The driver of the car fled, and when it reached a dead end, Truitt and another teen fled on foot. One of the teenagers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at an officer. An officer then shot Truitt, who later died at a hospital. 

      It is not clear if Truitt was the person who allegedly fired a weapon. WGCL reported that a firearm was recovered from the scene. 

    • Antwane Burrise

      July 15, 2020
      Stockton, California

      According to CBS Sacramento, 39-year-old Antwane Burrise was fatally shot by Stockton police. Police said officers were attempting to arrest him for allegedly murdering someone the month prior. 

      Police said they saw Burrise in a car and attempted to block him from leaving. Burrise allegedly rammed into a patrol car and, at one point, backed the vehicle into the path of an undercover officer. That officer, as well as two others who were in uniform, opened fire, CBS Sacramento reported. 

      When the officers noticed he wasn't moving, they fired bean bag rounds at the car windows and extracted Burrise from his seat. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

      Police said they later recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded illegally modified assault rifle with an extended magazine, according to CBS Sacramento. It is not clear if Burrise used either of these weapons, or others, during his encounter with police. 

    • Malcolm Comeaux

      July 17, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, 24-year-old Malcolm Comeaux was shot by FBI agents who had attempted to serve him with two federal warrants at his home. 

      Police have said that Comeaux walked out of his home with his hands in the air but "made a quick movement" to his waistband and grabbed what looked like a black handgun. Several agents then shot Comeaux, and he died at the scene.

    • Darius Washington

      July 18, 2020
      Chicago Heights, Illinois

      According to the Chicago Tribune, 24-year-old Darius Washington was shot and killed by Chicago Heights police officers. The officers said that while conducting a narcotics investigation, they saw Washington huddled around a dark SUV with other individuals. The individuals scattered when they saw the police. 

      Officers then chased Washington and three others on foot. When they found Washington, they said he was standing in a field with a handgun. Police said they told Washington to drop his weapon, but that he opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire. 

      Washington was shot multiple times and died a few hours later after being taken to a local hospital, according to the Tribune. 

    • Vincent Harris

      July 20, 2020
      Baton Rouge, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate WAFB, 51-year-old Vincent Harris was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police when they surrounded and entered his home after midnight after receiving a tip of Harris' whereabouts. Harris, according to police, was wanted for a violent felony charge.

      The officers said they yelled for whoever was inside to come out and show their hands. When nobody did, they entered the apartment Harris was in. Police said Harris had been hiding and emerged from a back room of the apartment, armed.

      "When the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers, they fired, striking him," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. 

    • Jeremy Southern

      July 21, 2020
      Sacramento, California

      According to CBS Sacramento, 22-year-old Jeremy Southern was shot and killed by police who had confronted him at an apartment building he frequented. Police said they believed he matched the description of a shooting suspect from the week prior. 

      Police said Southern pulled out a gun when police approached him. Video shows him backing up toward an entryway with the gun. Police have said he pointed the gun at them, prompting them to shoot him. Police shot Southern a second time after he fell to the ground when he appeared to be crawling toward the gun. 

      Southern later died from his injuries.

    • Unidentified Victim

      July 23, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to The Detroit News, a man whose identity has not been confirmed was killed by police officer after allegedly aiming a pistol at the cop.

      Body cam footage shows shows the unidentified victim aiming their pistol a "split-second" before the officer shot and killed the man, according to the newspaper. 

      CBS News has reached out to the Detroit Police requesting updated information on this case. 

    • David Earl Brooks

      July 24, 2020
      Roxboro, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 45-year-old David Earl Brooks Jr. was shot and killed by police who were responding to a 911 call that an armed man was walking along the highway. Shots were fired roughly 6 minutes after the police arrived, and Brooks died after being shot, but it remains unclear who fired shots and how many shots were fired. 

      Police have said they recovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun from the scene that did not belong to them. 

    • Winston Joseph Latour III

      July 29, 2020
      Lake Charles, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate KFMB, 37-year-old Winston Joseph Latour III was killed by Lake Charles police officers, who said they responded to a claim that Latour was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle. When the officers located the vehicle, Latour drove away and a chase ensued, ending when Latour crashed into a house, police said. 

      Officers, who said Latour had a firearm, shot him. Latour died at the scene. 

    • Darrien Walker

      July 30, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to The Detroit News, 28-year-old Darrien Walker was confronted by Detroit police after they said they saw him walking around a neighborhood wearing dark clothing and a protective vest and carrying two swords. When the officers got out of their car, they said Walker immediately started running toward them while swinging a sword. 

      The officers allegedly told him to drop his weapons, which also included a dagger, but said Walker did not comply. An officer tasered Walker, but said the taser was ineffective because of Walker's vest. The officer eventually walked backward from Walker and hid behind a police SUV, at which point Walker allegedly threw a dagger in the direction of the officer, hitting below their eye. 

      Walker then allegedly entered a squad car, at which point he was boxed in by a civilian and subdued by police, The Detroit News reported. 

      An officer shot Walker at some point during the incident, but it is not clear when the officer fired. Walker died on his way to the hospital. 

    • Ashton Broussard

      August 4, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KYTX, 30-year-old Ashton Broussard was shot by an off-duty Houston Police Department sergeant after he allegedly punched a security guard, stole her gun and boarded a METRO bus. The sergeant shot Broussard several times after he ignored commands and pointed the gun at the officer, police said. Broussard died at the scene. 

