Louisville Police Department fires officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Tuesday that it has fired Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the March shooting death of 26-year-old emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor. In a letter to Hankison tweeted by the department, the Louisville police chief called Hankison's conduct "a shock to the conscience."

The letter states that Hankison was found to have violated two standard operating procedures: obedience to rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

"Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies," Schroeder wrote. "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department," he added. "Your conduct demands your termination."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.