Police in the U.S. killed 164 Black people in the first 8 months of 2020. These are their names. (Part II: May-August)

May 16, 2020
Essex, Maryland
According to CBS Baltimore, 29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr. was shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer who was allegedly responding to a 911 call that a group of young men were drinking in a parking lot.
The officer said Johnson was erratically driving a car when he arrived, and that Johnson had struck several parked cars. The officer called for backup and tried to make contact with Johnson, police said.
Johnson got out of his vehicle and dropped what appeared to be a handgun and immediately picked it up, according to police. Police added that Johnson ignored the officer's commands, prompting the officer to fire at him.
Johnson tried to flee and the officer shot him, at which time he called for medics, police said. The officer approached Johnson, who then allegedly fired his gun. Footage shows that Johnson fled and the officer shot him again, hitting his back and buttocks.
Police said the officer fired eight shots during the encounter, and prosecutors said there is no evidence Johnson fired his weapon, according to CBS Baltimore.