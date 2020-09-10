Live

Police in the U.S. killed 164 Black people in the first 8 months of 2020. These are their names. (Part II: May-August)

    • Police have killed at least one Black man or woman every week in 2020

      Data show that police have continued killing Black men and women at disproportionate rates, even after the death of George Floyd sparked international protests against racism and police brutality.

      What follows is a list of the names and cases of the Black men and women killed by police from May through August 2020. For the cases from January through April, see Part I of the slideshow

      Using databases from Mapping Police Violence and The Washington Post, CBS News has compiled a list of 164 Black men and women who were killed by police from January 1 to August 31, 2020. Many of the cases remain under investigation. 

      This data is based on reported and verified cases, and does not necessarily account for all incidents in which a person was killed by police. 

    • Dreasjon "Sean DaDon" Reed

      May 6, 2020
      Indianapolis, Indiana

      According to the Indianapolis Star, 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed was fatally shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

      Police said the encounter began when officers saw Reed driving recklessly. Video surveillance cited by the Star shows that Reed later parked and ran away from the car, prompting an officer to chase after him. 

      Police said the officer tried to use a stun gun on Reed, but that it was ineffective. An altercation ensued and the officer shot Reed, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Police said they recovered a loaded gun near Reed that had been fired at least once, but the family denies the claim. Part of the incident was recorded on Facebook Live from Reed's phone. In it, more than a dozen shots were heard, as well as someone saying "I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie." 

    • Malcolm "Milky" Xavier Ray Williams

      April 29, 2020
      Jeffersonville, Indiana

      According to the Associated Press, 27-year-old Malcolm Williams was fatally shot by an Indiana State Police probationary trooper following a traffic stop. 

      Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that the trooper pulled over for not having its taillights on, police said. The trooper called for an ambulance because they said the female driver was experiencing possible labor pains. 

      Police said that the trooper was talking to Williams when he grabbed a gun from the glove box and fired at the trooper. The officer then returned fire. 

      Police said Williams fired three shots and the trooper fired six. All of the officer's shots hit Williams at close range, including four that hit him in the back. 

    • Brent D'Andrew Martin

      May 1, 2020
      Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to the Arkansas Times, 32-year-old Brent D'Andrew Martin was killed by police who were investigating the house after a report was made that a woman who lived there did not feel safe with Martin present. 

      Officers said they tried to communicate with Martin from outside the house while they waited for SWAT officers to arrive. Multiple officers forced their way into the home after they said they heard gunshots. 

      Police said Martin shot at the officers, and two of them returned fire. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Martin, according to police, was holding an 11-year-old hostage when police arrived. He had shot the boy prior to police entering, officials said, and the boy later died at the hospital. 

    • William Lamont DeBose

      May 1, 2020
      Denver, Colorado

      According to CBS Denver, 21-year-old William Lamont DeBose was killed by a Denver police officer who was conducting a traffic stop. 

      Police body camera footage shows DeBose running away during the stop. When the officer chased him, footage shows that DeBose took out what is believed to be a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer shot DeBose in the leg and chest. 

    • Said Joquin

      May 1, 2020
      Lakewood, Washington

      According to The News Tribune, 26-year-old Said Joquin was fatally shot by Lakewood police during a traffic stop. 

      The officer who shot Joquin said he believed Joquin was reaching for a gun on the floor of his vehicle, according to The Seattle Times. But Joquin's family claimed in a lawsuit that Joquin had his hands up when he was shot and killed. 

    • Demontre Bruner

      May 4, 2020
      Muskogee, Oklahoma

      According to CBS affiliate KOTV, 21-year-old Demontre Bruner was killed by Muskogee police who were responding to an anonymous tip of Bruner's location. Bruner was suspected of murder.

      Police said that when they tried to arrest Bruner, he ran away and shot at the officers. He allegedly hid behind trash cans outside someone's house, and police said he shot at officers once they tracked him again. The officers returned fire. 

      Police said they found a gun next to Bruner, who died at the hospital. 

    • Jah'Sean Iandie Hodge

      May 5, 2020
      St. Cloud, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 21-year-old Jah'Sean Iandie Hodge was fatally shot by St. Cloud police after he allegedly stabbed and beat a 9-year-old girl. 

      Body camera footage shows Hodge, shirtless and covered in blood, walking toward a patrol car before charging the officer. The officer shot at Hodge four times, which caused him to fall to the ground. 

      Another officer at the scene had deployed his taser. 

    • Qavon Webb

      May 5, 2020
      Webster Groves, Missouri

      According to the Associated Press, 23-year-old Qavon Webb was shot and killed by a Webster Groves police officer who had stopped to help who he thought was a stranded motorist on the interstate. 

      Police said that an officer got out of his patrol car to help Webb, who had been parked along the interstate. Webb allegedly shot at the officer, who then returned fire. Both Webb and the officer were shot several times. 

      Webb died at the scene. 

    • Finan H. Berhe

      May 7, 2020
      Silver Spring, Maryland

      According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe was fatally shot by a Montgomery County police sergeant who said he was responding to a call that a man threw a rock at a neighbor's window and told them to call the police. 

      Police said the sergeant confronted Berhe in a residential parking lot and fired the first of at least five shots roughly a minute after he got out of the patrol car. Footage shows Berhe running toward the officer when the officer told him to put down a knife he was holding. Berhe backed away when the officer pointed his gun. 

      Berhe started running toward the officer again, and the officer opened fire, causing him to fall and drop the knife. He died at the hospital. 

    • McHale Rose

      May 7, 2020
      Indianapolis, Indiana

      According to the Indianapolis Star, 19-year-old McHale Rose was fatally shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police who said they were investigating a burglary in progress at an apartment. 

      Police said that when four officers arrived at the scene of the suspected burglary, a man standing outside an apartment, later identified as Rose,  shot at them with a rifle. The police then shot him. 

      Police said they recovered Rose's cell phone from the scene and found that the device was the one that was used to call 911 about the alleged robbery.

    • Adrian Medearis

      May 8, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to Reuters, 48-year-old Adrian Medearis was fatally shot by a Houston police officer who said he pulled Medearis over after suspecting him of drunk driving. 

      The Houston Police Department said the officer pulled Medearis over for speeding and conducted a field sobriety test. When the officer tried to arrest Medearis, police said Medearis allegedly resisted and grabbed the officer's Taser. 

      The officer then shot at Medearis four times, hitting him twice. His family has demanded that footage of the encounter be released. 

    • Yassin Mohamed

      May 9, 2020
      Claxton, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed was fatally shot by an Evans County deputy who said he was responding to reports that Mohamed was walking in the middle of a road. The deputy had multiple encounters with Mohamed that day, according to WGCL. 

      When the deputy arrived, Mohamed allegedly fled and then threw rocks at deputy, hitting him once. Police said Mohamed then charged at the deputy with a larger rock, at which point the deputy shot Mohamed. Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • David Tylek Atkinson

      May 13, 2020
      Raleigh, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson was fatally shot by Raleigh police officers who confronted him while responding to an armed robbery. 

      Officers were told Atkinson fled on foot and found him standing in a parking lot near where the robbery took place, police said. Police said Atkinson shot an officer in the chest, which was stopped by a ballistic vest. The officer then returned fire and Atkinson fled while still holding the gun at the officer, police said. 

      A second officer fired at Atkinson as he ran. The initial officer then shot Atkinson, who fell to the ground and later died at the hospital. 

    • Rayshard Scales

      May 14, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to NBC affiliate KPRC, 30-year-old Rayshard Scales was killed by Houston police who were responding to reports of a suspicious person with a firearm. 

      Upon arriving at the scene where the report was made, an officer spoke with Scales, who was believed to have a gun tucked in his pants, police said. Scales was sitting on a bench with two other people. 

      The officer used his car as cover, armed himself with a taser and told the people who were on the bench with Scales to leave. Police said Scales did not comply with the officer's orders and the officer switched to holding his gun instead of the taser. 

      As backup was arriving, police said Scales made a motion to grab his gun and the officer shot at Scales several times. Scales was hit and later died at the hospital. 

    • Randy Roszell Lewis

      May 16, 2020
      Braeburn, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, 38-year-old Randy Roszell Lewis was shot and killed by a Houston police officer who was allegedly responding to a call that Lewis had stabbed a woman in the chest. 

      A nearby officer confronted Lewis, who had a history of mental health issues and arrests, after the alleged stabbing. Police said Lewis had a six-inch blade and did not comply with the officer's commands. The officer then shot Lewis twice.  

    • Robert Johnson Jr.

      May 16, 2020
      Essex, Maryland

      According to CBS Baltimore, 29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr. was shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer who was allegedly responding to a 911 call that a group of young men were drinking in a parking lot. 

      The officer said Johnson was erratically driving a car when he arrived, and that Johnson had struck several parked cars. The officer called for backup and tried to make contact with Johnson, police said. 

      Johnson got out of his vehicle and dropped what appeared to be a handgun and immediately picked it up, according to police. Police added that Johnson ignored the officer's commands, prompting the officer to fire at him. 

      Johnson tried to flee and the officer shot him, at which time he called for medics, police said. The officer approached Johnson, who then allegedly fired his gun. Footage shows that Johnson fled and the officer shot him again, hitting his back and buttocks. 

      Police said the officer fired eight shots during the encounter, and prosecutors said there is no evidence Johnson fired his weapon, according to CBS Baltimore. 

    • Terry J. Caver

      May 19, 2020
      Seattle, Washington

      According to CBS affiliate KIRO, Seattle Police shot and killed 57-year-old Terry J. Caver, who was allegedly threatening and chasing people with multiple knives. 

      Police said they tried to stop the man and that a "very brief" foot pursuit ensued. Officers then attempted to use less lethal force and "were forced to use deadly force" when that didn't work, police said. 

      It was not clear if Caver tried to attack officers or if he injured anyone with the knives, police said.

      Caver was pronounced dead at the scene.

      The King County Medical Examiner told CBS News Caver died of multiple gunshot wounds and that his manner of a death was a homicide.  

    • Tobby LaRon Wiggins

      May 20, 2020
      Atmore, Alabama

      According to CBS affiliate WBTV, 45-year-old Tobby LaRon Wiggins was shot and killed by FBI agents who were attempting to take Wiggins into custody for suspected murder in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

      At some point during the attempted arrest, Wiggins was shot and killed by agents, WBTV reported. It's not clear if Wiggins was armed or if he fired at officers before he was killed.  

    • William Johnson Jr.

      May 21, 2020
      Nashville, Tennessee

      According to CBS affiliate WTVF, 48-year-old William Johnson Jr. was shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police after he allegedly shot an off-duty police officer who was walking his dog. 

      Johnson allegedly shot the officer in the shoulder after the two walked past each other and exchanged "hello's." The officer called 911 and provided a description of Johnson and the vehicle that he entered nearby. 

      Police caught up to Johnson and deployed spike strips. The first time he drove by, Johnson fired at officers, police said. Police added that they were able to stop Johnson with spike strips the second time, and said he opened fire once again once he opened the door of his vehicle. 

      Three officers shot at Johnson, who was killed. Officers said they recovered Johnson's weapon from the ground near his car.

    • Willie Lee Quarles Sr.

      May 21, 2020
      Greenwood, South Carolina

      According to the Associated Press, 60-year-old Willie Lee Quarles Sr. was fatally shot by a Greenwood police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call. 

      When police arrived at the scene of the alleged domestic violence incident, Quarles allegedly shot the officer. The officer then shot Quarles in the chest, killing him. 

    • Maurice S. Gordon

      May 23, 2020
      Bass River, New Jersey

      According to CBS Philadelphia, 28-year-old Maurice Gordon of New York was shot and killed by New Jersey State Police during an altercation on the Garden State Parkway. 

      Officers initially pulled Gordon over on the parkway for speeding. After the encounter, Gordon's car would not start, so the officer on scene allowed Gordon to sit with him in the patrol car until a tow truck arrived, according to reports cited by the outlet. About 20 minutes later, a confrontation ensued, with Gordon leaving the back seat of the car. 

      Gordon allegedly tried to get into the driver's seat of the patrol car twice. The officer pepper sprayed him during the first attempt. During the second attempt, he shot Gordon six times, killing him. 

    • Dion Johnson

      May 25, 2020
      Phoenix, Arizona

      According to CBS affiliate Arizona's Family, 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper. 

      Phoenix police said the trooper smelled alcohol and saw beer cans and a gun in the car. The officer went back to his motorcycle to secure the gun he'd found and call for backup when he saw Johnson moving.

      The officer attempted to arrest Johnson for suspicion of driving impaired, at which point Johnson grabbed the officer, police said. The officer drew his gun and said Johnson, at one point, reached for the gun in his car. The officer then shot Johnson. 

    • George Floyd

      May 25, 2020
      Minneapolis, Minnesota

      CBS News previously reported that 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for several minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. 

      Footage from the arrest shows police confronting Floyd while he was sitting in the driver's seat of his car in front of the deli at which he had allegedly tried to use counterfeit money. One of the four officers at the scene instructed Floyd to put his hands on the steering wheel and eventually pulled Floyd out of the vehicle and handcuffed him. 

      As two officers lead Floyd to their vehicle a short while later, footage shows Floyd telling them that he is claustrophobic and begging them not to put him in the back of the car. A struggle ensued as Floyd became more adamant. 

      Floyd ended up on the pavement, with three officers holding him down. One of the officers kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he can't breathe and crying out for his mother. Floyd then became unresponsive, and later died, sparking nationwide protests.  

    • Tony McDade

      May 27, 2020
      Tallahassee, Florida

      According to the Associated Press, 38-year-old Tony McDade was fatally shot by a Tallahassee police officer after he allegedly fatally stabbed his next door neighbor. 

      Officers found McDade, who was transgender, at a nearby apartment complex following the alleged stabbing. Police said McDade pointed a gun at an officer who then shot him.

      McDade had posted a video on Facebook before the incident saying he was going to get revenge on several men who had attacked him, the AP reported. He also said he was "living suicidal right now." 

    • Modesto "Marrero Desto" Reyes

      May 27, 2020
      Marrero, Louisiana

      According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, 35-year-old Modesto "Marrero Desto" Reyes was fatally shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies after a traffic stop. 

      Police said that Reyes left the car during the traffic stop and attempted to flee, but tripped. When two deputies approached him and one tried to handcuff him, Reyes allegedly aimed a gun at them. One of the deputies then shot Reyes while another drew his stun gun. 

      The camera attached to the stun gun then started recording the incident. Footage shows Reyes falling to the ground, rolling to his side and his right hand grasping what looks like a gun.  

      Reyes, according to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. 

      Police said they recovered two of Reyes' guns as well as drugs from the scene. 

    • Ruben Smith III

      May 28, 2020
      North Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to CBS affiliate KTHV, 35-year-old Ruben Smith III was fatally shot by North Little Rock police after he allegedly shot a handgun in the parking lot of a Tobacco Outlet store. 

      Police said when they tried to deescalate the situation, Smith jumped into a bystander's vehicle and allegedly pointed the gun at officers, refusing to hand it to the police. At that point, an officer shot Smith. 

      Smith later died at the hospital on June 1, KTHV reported. 

    • Jarvis Sullivan

      May 29, 2020
      Yulee, Florida

      According to WJXT, 44-year-old Jarvis Sullivan of Camden County, Georgia, was shot and killed by a Fernandina Beach Police officer during what police said was a drug bust outside of a liquor store. 

      Police said that when they attempted to arrest Sullivan, who had allegedly been selling heroin and methamphetamine in Nassau County, he fled in his vehicle. Sullivan hit multiple other vehicles in the parking lot, as well as a mobile home, and ignored police commands to stop, authorities said. 

      At one point, he put the car into reverse and accelerated toward an officer, who then shot and killed Sullivan, according to police. 

    • Terrell Mitchell

      May 29, 2020
      Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

      According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, 35-year-old Terrell Mitchell was fatally shot by Philadelphia police after he allegedly threatened and chased a SEPTA employee with a knife. 

      Police said that two officers in their patrol car saw Mitchell chasing the employee. They drew their guns as they approached, ordering Mitchell to drop the knife. Mitchell allegedly moved toward one of the officers, who backed away and ordered Mitchell to stop. 

      Mitchell then allegedly lunged at the officer with the knife, prompting the officer to fire his weapon once and hitting Mitchell in the torso. It is not clear how close the officer was to Mitchell when he fired. 

      Mitchell was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His family said that he had mental health and drug issues, but it is not clear if Mitchell was on drugs during the incident.

    • Momodou Lamin Sisay

      May 29, 2020
      Snellville, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 39-year-old Momodou Lamin Sisay was killed by a Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT office after a vehicle pursuit. 

      Snellville Police had attempted to stop Sisay because he had a vehicle tag violation, police said. Sisay allegedly did not stop and Snellville Police chased Sisay until they applied a PIT maneuver, causing Sisay's vehicle to go off the road. 

      Police said they approached the car and told Sisay to show his hands, but said he didn't comply and allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers. The officers then opened fire and took cover. As they shouted commands at Sisay, he allegedly revved his car's engine and attempted to flee.

      The SWAT Team arrived and attempted to negotiate with Sisay as he remained in the vehicle, police said. Sisay allegedly fired at a SWAT officer, who returned fire. Sisay was then found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    • Derrick Thompson

      May 30, 2020
      Fountain, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WECP, 46-year-old Derrick Thompson of Dothan, Alabama, was shot and killed by Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies after they intervened in an altercation. 

      Deputies said they saw Thompson having an altercation with another individual, who Thompson then shot. The deputies said they tried to intervene but that Thompson then began shooting at them, prompting the deputies to return fire. Thompson died at the scene. 

    • David McAtee

      June 1, 2020
      Louisville, Kentucky

      CBS News previously reported that 53-year-old David McAtee was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police officers and the Kentucky National Guard shot into McAtee's restaurant. 

      Surveillance video of the incident shows McAtee fired a weapon before the officials shot at him, but it is not clear why he he opened fire, who he was aiming at or how close he was to officers. The incident occurred when officers and the National Guard were trying to break up a large group of protesters.

    • Malik Tyquan Graves

      June 2, 2020
      Brooklyn, New York

      According to CW affiliate WPIX, 34-year-old Malik Tyquan Graves was shot and killed by New York Police after he allegedly shot another man in the leg earlier in the night. 

      When police arrived at the scene in Crown Heights, they said they saw Graves laying on his stomach. An officer saw that Graves had a gun when he transitioned to sitting on his knees. Body cam footage shows officers telling Graves to put the gun down and to raise his hands. 

      Graves stood up with the gun in his hand and raised it at police, authorities said. Officials said that 10 officers then fired 62 shots at Graves, who was hit 12 of those times, according to WPIX. It is not clear if Graves fired his gun at police. 

      Graves was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    • Kamal Flowers

      June 5, 2020
      New Rochelle, New York

      According to CBS New York, 24-year-old Kamal Flowers was fatally shot by New Rochelle police when they stopped the driver of a vehicle Flowers was a passenger in. 

      Police said that Flowers got out of the car and tried to run away from the scene after police stopped the vehicle. CBS New York reported that there was a warrant out for his arrest in upstate New York. 

      One of the officers fired their taser and a struggle ensued. Police said that Flowers pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the officers and that police then shot him. 

      Flowers died on the way to the hospital. 

    • Lewis Ruffin Jr.

      June 9, 2020
      Orlando, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 38-year-old Lewis Ruffin Jr. was fatally shot by Orange County deputies who were attempting to arrest him for prior charges. 

      According to the sheriff's department, a woman contacted police that morning saying that Ruffin was calling her making concerning comments. Police went to Ruffin's home, where he was standing outside, and said that Ruffin immediately fired two rounds at the officers when they got out of their cars. 

      All five deputies are believed to have returned fire. 

    • Phillip Jackson

      June 11, 2020
      Tunnel Hill, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WDEF, 32-year-old Phillip Jackson of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was allegedly a passenger in a Tennessee-registered vehicle that had been reported stolen when police began chasing the car. 

      The car chase reached speeds up to 120 mph, Georgia State Patrol said. The chase ended when officers conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the car to flip and hit a tree, according to WDEF. 

      Jackson, as well as another passenger, died on the scene. The driver of the car was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. 

    • Michael Thomas

      June 11, 2020
      Lancaster, California

      According to CBS Los Angeles, 62-year-old Michael Thomas was fatally shot in his living room by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. Police said they were responding to reports of domestic violence. 

      Police said when they arrived at Thomas' home, he went to the front door but would not comply with the officers' orders. They said that when they got inside, Thomas struggled with the deputies and tried to take one of their guns, prompting one of the deputies to shoot. 

      But Thomas' fiancee, who witnessed the incident, said Thomas was not trying to reach for a gun, and was instead trying to turn away from the deputies. 

    • Rayshard Brooks

      June 12, 2020
      Atlanta, Georgia

      27-year-old Rayshard Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane when he was approached by officers, and later fatally shot. 

      Police body cameras show that two Atlanta police officers had a calm conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after they received complaints of him sleeping in the car. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and then struggled when officers attempted to handcuff him. 

      Brooks managed to grab a taser from one of the officers and ran away, at one point aiming the Taser at one of the officers. One of the officers shot Brooks twice in his back. 

      Brooks died after undergoing surgery following the incident. 

    • Caine Van Pelt

      June 12, 2020
      Crown Point, Indiana

      According to CBS Chicago, 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt of Chicago, Illinois, was shot and killed by Indiana state troopers during a pursuit on the interstate. 

      Police say that Van Pelt had allegedly stolen the car and that when troopers attempted to pull him over, a chase ensued. The car eventually got a flat tire and when it stopped, Van Pelt got out of the car and allegedly shot at the troopers, prompting them to fire back. 

      Van Pelt died at the scene. 

    • Donald Ward

      June 16, 2020
      Phoenix, Arizona

      According to CBS affiliate AZ Family, 27-year-old Donald Ward was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer. Authorities said they were responding to a domestic violence call. 

      Police said that someone had called 911 and left the line open, allowing the dispatcher to hear a woman screaming and asking to not be shot. Police went to the apartment where the incident was taking place and entered the apartment, where they heard screaming. 

      Police said they found Ward holding a woman in the bathroom and said he fired a shot. Officers then shot him, and Ward died at the scene. 

    • Brandon Gardner

      June 16, 2020
      Beach Park, Illinois

      According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 24-year-old Brandon Gardner was shot and killed by police after deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant and he allegedly opened fire. 

      Police said that when deputies approached Gardner, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the the deputies. The deputies then returned fire, fatally shooting Gardner. 

    • Terron Jammal Boone

      June 17, 2020
      Rosamond, California

      The Associated Press previously reported that Terron Jammal Boone, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Authorities said they stopped him while searching for a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

      When officers stopped Boone, he opened the car door and began shooting at officers, authorities said. Deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Boone. A woman in the car with Boone was treated for non-life threatening injuries and a 7-year-old girl was not injured. 

      It is not clear if Boone was the man police were searching for. The female passenger in the car was not the accuser is the spousal assault case. 

      Boone was the half-brother of Robert Fuller, a Black man found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall a week earlier. 

    • Unidentified Victim

      June 22, 2020
      Giddings, Texas

      According to ABC affiliate KVUE, an unidentified individual was shot and killed by police after he allegedly stabbed multiple people. 

      The first officer who arrived on the scene said the suspect approached him and would not drop the knife after multiple commands to do so. Police said the man continued to approach the officer, who stumbled and fell to the ground. The officer then shot the man three times. 

      The unidentified individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

      CBS News has reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for more information. 

    • Skyleur Young

      June 24, 2020
      San Bernardino, California

      According to CBS Los Angeles, 31-year-old Skyleur Antonio Young was fatally shot by Victorville police deputies. Deputies said they were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle and had attempted to make contact with Young, who was driving the vehicle. 

      Young then fled the scene and a pursuit ensued until Young spun out on the freeway, police said. He then allegedly left the vehicle, faced the deputies and pointed a handgun in their direction. Deputies shot Young. 

      It is unclear if he had fired at the deputies. Young later died at a local hospital. 

    • Robert D'Lon Harris

      June 25, 2020
      Vinita, Oklahoma

      According to CBS affiliate KWTV, Robert D'Lon Harris was fatally shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop. 

      Police said the shooting occurred after a brief encounter with Harris after they asked him to exit the passenger side of the vehicle, KWTV reported. 

      Police did not reveal more information about the shooting — but Harris' attorney later wrote on Instagram that Harris "was shot at point blank range in the head" without provocation, according to FOX23

      Harris died at the hospital. 

    • Rasheed Mathew Moorman

      June 25, 2020
      Roanoke, Virginia

      According to CBS affiliate WDBJ, 26-year-old Rasheed Mathew Moorman was fatally shot by Roanoke police. Officials said the shooting occurred after officers on patrol attempted to speak with him about a shooting that had occurred earlier in the week. 

      Moorman and another individual fled when the Roanoke officers approached, and Moorman allegedly fired at officers, police said. Officers fired back, killing him. 

    • Aloysius Larue Keaton

      June 27, 2020
      Little Rock, Arkansas

      According to CBS affiliate KTHV, 58-year-old Aloysius Larue Keaton was fatally shot after he allegedly stabbed an Arkansas Department of transportation highway police officer. 

      Police said Keaton stole a taxi just before the incident. Keaton had crashed the taxi into another car and had attempted to flee when the highway officer approached him, police said. Video shows Keaton stabbed the officer and then moved toward the state trooper, who fired a taser at Keaton. Police said the taser was not effective. 

      Keaton did not listen to orders to drop his weapon and charged at the trooper, who then shot him, police said. Keaton later died at the hospital. 

    • Ky Johnson

      July 2, 2020
      Kansas City, Missouri

      According to the Kansas City Star, 31-year-old Ky Johnson was shot and killed by police who were allegedly responding to a call that he was waving a gun outside of a McDonald's. 

      Johnson ran away from the officers when they arrived before turning around and shooting one of them in the head, police said. The other officer shot and killed Johnson. 

      Johnson, according to his family, was in the process of trying to find proper medication to treat his bipolar disorder and was suffering from a manic episode at the time of the shooting, the Star reported. 

    • Kevan Ruffin

      July 2, 2020
      Sheboygan, Wisconsin

      According to CBS Chicago, 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin was fatally shot by a Sheboygan police officer. Authorities said the officer was responding to a call that a man holding two knives was chasing a woman. 

      Police said they tried to engage in conversation with Ruffin, who then allegedly charged at an officer. The officer tried to deploy their taser, but Ruffin continued to chase the officer, police added. The officer then shot Ruffin.

      Ruffin, whose family says suffered from mental health issues, died at the scene, CBS Chicago reported. 

    • William Wade Burgess III

      July 6, 2020
      St. Louis, Missouri

      According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,  27-year-old William Wade Burgess III was killed by an off-duty St. Louis sheriff's deputy. Burgess had allegedly stolen a pickup truck and tried to run over the truck's owner and a young boy. 

      Burgess crashed the truck and the deputy chased and eventually shot him in the chest, the Post-Dispatch reported. Burgess, who was not armed when he was shot, died at the hospital.

      Burgess' mother said he had been in a mental health facility months prior and that, at the time of the incident, he was battling heroin addiction and paranoia. 

    • Joseph W. Denton

      July 6, 2020
      Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      According to CBS affiliate WDJT, 35-year-old Joseph W. Denton was shot and killed by police after he allegedly pulled out a gun on the property of a Veterans Affairs medical center. 

      Police said that they instructed Denton, who was not a veteran, to drop his weapon, and that they fired multiple shots at him after he did not comply and threatened them. Denton died at the on-site emergency department. 

    • Unidentified Victim

      August 7, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, an unidentified person was fatally shot by a Houston deputy who was responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment. The identity of the person fatally shot by police is unknown, but his family said that he was a veteran who served in Iraq and was seeking treatment for PTSD. 

      The officer who arrived at the apartment was shot by the unidentified individual and fired back, police said. The individual then retreated back into the apartment. A SWAT team later discovered that the individual had died by a gunshot from the officer. 

      CBS News has reached out to Houston police requesting updated information on this case. 

    • Malik Canty

      July 8, 2020
      Paterson, New Jersey

      According to the Associated Press, 36-year-old Malik Canty of New York City was killed in a New Jersey apartment by a member of the federal marshals' New York/New Jersey regional fugitive task force. Officers said they were trying to arrest Canty for an outstanding warrant from New York.

      At some point during the interaction, an officer shot Canty. He was pronounced dead at the apartment and a loaded handgun was recovered from near his body, but it is not clear if he ever fired at officers.

    • Erroll Johnson

      July 8, 2020
      Monroe, Louisiana

      According to the Associated Press, 31-year-old Erroll Johnson was fatally shot by Louisiana state troopers. Officials said troopers were attempting to arrest him for an offense the weekend prior. 

      Police said they arrived to a motel Johnson was staying at shortly after 1 a.m., and said he "refused to surrender and began shooting." Troopers fired back, and Johnson died at the scene, the AP reported. 

    • Richard Lewis Price

      July 9, 2020
      San Diego, California

      According to CBS San Diego, 49-year-old Richard Lewis Price was fatally shot by police after he allegedly pointed an airsoft gun at officers who were responding to a 911 call that a man pointed a pistol at the caller. 

      When police arrived at the scene, Price was allegedly holding the airsoft gun. He dropped it when officers shouted at him to do so and raised his hands, police said. But after several minutes, Price picked up the gun and allegedly pointed it at officers, at which point, seven officers opened fire. 

      After he fell from being hit with at least one bullet, officers said Price was still moving and in control of the gun, prompting them to shoot again. Price died at the scene, and officers said they realized after the fact that the gun Price was holding was not a real firearm. 

    • Hakim Littleton

      July 10, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to CBS Detroit, 20-year-old Hakim Littleton was shot and killed by Detroit police who were arresting a man Littleton was with. Police said that man complied with officers without incident. When he was getting arrested, Littleton allegedly drew a gun from his pocket and fired at the officers, who then returned fire. 

      Police body cam footage shows the incident. Littleton was struck four times and died from his injuries, according to The Detroit News.

    • Kanavis Dujuan Glass

      July 10, 2020
      Panama City, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WECP, 31-year-old Kanavis Dujuan Glass of Conley, Georgia, was shot and killed by police.

      Authorities said they were responding to a domestic violence incident, claiming Glass had shot his girlfriend in the face.  

      Glass was shot and killed after officers returned fire, police said. 

    • Vincent Demario Truitt

      July 14, 2020
      Austell, Georgia

      According to CBS affiliate WGCL, 17-year-old Vincent Demario Truitt was shot by a Cobb County police officer after a traffic stop resulted in a foot chase. 

      Police had attempted to stop a vehicle with three teenage passengers, including Truitt, believing the car had been stolen, authorities said. The driver of the car fled, and when it reached a dead end, Truitt and another teen fled on foot. One of the teenagers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at an officer. An officer then shot Truitt, who later died at a hospital. 

      It is not clear if Truitt was the person who allegedly fired a weapon. WGCL reported that a firearm was recovered from the scene. 

    • Antwane Burrise

      July 15, 2020
      Stockton, California

      According to CBS Sacramento, 39-year-old Antwane Burrise was fatally shot by Stockton police. Police said officers were attempting to arrest him for allegedly murdering someone the month prior. 

      Police said they saw Burrise in a car and attempted to block him from leaving. Burrise allegedly rammed into a patrol car and, at one point, backed the vehicle into the path of an undercover officer. That officer, as well as two others who were in uniform, opened fire, CBS Sacramento reported. 

      When the officers noticed he wasn't moving, they fired bean bag rounds at the car windows and extracted Burrise from his seat. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

      Police said they later recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded illegally modified assault rifle with an extended magazine, according to CBS Sacramento. It is not clear if Burrise used either of these weapons, or others, during his encounter with police. 

    • Malcolm Comeaux

      July 17, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KHOU, 24-year-old Malcolm Comeaux was shot by FBI agents who had attempted to serve him with two federal warrants at his home. 

      Police have said that Comeaux walked out of his home with his hands in the air but "made a quick movement" to his waistband and grabbed what looked like a black handgun. Several agents then shot Comeaux, and he died at the scene.

    • Darius Washington

      July 18, 2020
      Chicago Heights, Illinois

      According to the Chicago Tribune, 24-year-old Darius Washington was shot and killed by Chicago Heights police officers. The officers said that while conducting a narcotics investigation, they saw Washington huddled around a dark SUV with other individuals. The individuals scattered when they saw the police. 

      Officers then chased Washington and three others on foot. When they found Washington, they said he was standing in a field with a handgun. Police said they told Washington to drop his weapon, but that he opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire. 

      Washington was shot multiple times and died a few hours later after being taken to a local hospital, according to the Tribune. 

    • Vincent Harris

      July 20, 2020
      Baton Rouge, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate WAFB, 51-year-old Vincent Harris was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police when they surrounded and entered his home after midnight after receiving a tip of Harris' whereabouts. Harris, according to police, was wanted for a violent felony charge.

      The officers said they yelled for whoever was inside to come out and show their hands. When nobody did, they entered the apartment Harris was in. Police said Harris had been hiding and emerged from a back room of the apartment, armed.

      "When the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers, they fired, striking him," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. 

    • Jeremy Southern

      July 21, 2020
      Sacramento, California

      According to CBS Sacramento, 22-year-old Jeremy Southern was shot and killed by police who had confronted him at an apartment building he frequented. Police said they believed he matched the description of a shooting suspect from the week prior. 

      Police said Southern pulled out a gun when police approached him. Video shows him backing up toward an entryway with the gun. Police have said he pointed the gun at them, prompting them to shoot him. Police shot Southern a second time after he fell to the ground when he appeared to be crawling toward the gun. 

      Southern later died from his injuries.

    • Unidentified Victim

      July 23, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to The Detroit News, a man whose identity has not been confirmed was killed by police officer after allegedly aiming a pistol at the cop.

      Body cam footage shows shows the unidentified victim aiming their pistol a "split-second" before the officer shot and killed the man, according to the newspaper. 

      CBS News has reached out to the Detroit Police requesting updated information on this case. 

    • David Earl Brooks

      July 24, 2020
      Roxboro, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 45-year-old David Earl Brooks Jr. was shot and killed by police who were responding to a 911 call that an armed man was walking along the highway. Shots were fired roughly 6 minutes after the police arrived, and Brooks died after being shot, but it remains unclear who fired shots and how many shots were fired. 

      Police have said they recovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun from the scene that did not belong to them. 

    • Winston Joseph Latour III

      July 29, 2020
      Lake Charles, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate KFMB, 37-year-old Winston Joseph Latour III was killed by Lake Charles police officers, who said they responded to a claim that Latour was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle. When the officers located the vehicle, Latour drove away and a chase ensued, ending when Latour crashed into a house, police said. 

      Officers, who said Latour had a firearm, shot him. Latour died at the scene. 

    • Darrien Walker

      July 30, 2020
      Detroit, Michigan

      According to The Detroit News, 28-year-old Darrien Walker was confronted by Detroit police after they said they saw him walking around a neighborhood wearing dark clothing and a protective vest and carrying two swords. When the officers got out of their car, they said Walker immediately started running toward them while swinging a sword. 

      The officers allegedly told him to drop his weapons, which also included a dagger, but said Walker did not comply. An officer tasered Walker, but said the taser was ineffective because of Walker's vest. The officer eventually walked backward from Walker and hid behind a police SUV, at which point Walker allegedly threw a dagger in the direction of the officer, hitting below their eye. 

      Walker then allegedly entered a squad car, at which point he was boxed in by a civilian and subdued by police, The Detroit News reported. 

      An officer shot Walker at some point during the incident, but it is not clear when the officer fired. Walker died on his way to the hospital. 

    • Ashton Broussard

      August 4, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KYTX, 30-year-old Ashton Broussard was shot by an off-duty Houston Police Department sergeant after he allegedly punched a security guard, stole her gun and boarded a METRO bus. The sergeant shot Broussard several times after he ignored commands and pointed the gun at the officer, police said. Broussard died at the scene. 

    • Amir Johnson

      August 6, 2020
      Ventnor, New Jersey

      According to CBS Philadelphia, 30-year-old Amir Johnson of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot by officers in Ventnor, New Jersey, after they said they discovered him walking around a marshy area holding a broken glass bottle. The officers said Johnson advanced towards them, prompting them to open fire. 

    • Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis

      August 7, 2020
      Sylvania, Georgia

      According to the Associated Press, 60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis was fatally shot by a Georgia state trooper after he allegedly tried to flee from a traffic stop. 

      An attorney for Lewis' family said that the traffic stop was initiated because Lewis had a tail light out. Police said the trooper chased Lewis until he forced him to go into a ditch, and fired one shot that killed him. 

      The trooper was fired and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, the AP reported. 

    • Salaythis Melvin

      August 7, 2020
      Orlando, Florida

      According to CBS affiliate WKMG, 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin was killed from being shot in the back by Orange County Sheriff's Office Agent James Montiel in the parking lot of a Dick's Sporting Goods. Montiel thought Melvin was reaching for a gun in his waistband when he shot him, according to a police report. 

      The Orange County Sheriff previously said that Melvin stole a Glock handgun and ran away when officers approached him. Montiel allegedly told Melvin to drop the gun. Body cam footage was released from accompanying officers, but Montiel's body cam footage has not been released. 

    • Jonathan Jefferson

      August 8, 2020
      Bossier City, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate KSLA, 34-year-old Jonathan Jefferson was shot and killed by police for allegedly advancing on officers while armed with a knife. Police said the officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. Jefferson, according to his family, suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. 

      Jefferson's sister, who said she witnessed the incident, has said the officers started to shoot when he got close to them, and kept shooting even as he backed away and fell to the ground, KSLA reported. 

    • Rafael Jevon Minniefield

      August 13, 2020
      Moreland, Georgia

      According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 29-year-old Rafael Jevon Minniefield died after a police chase in Coweta County, Georgia. Police said they spotted Minnifield driving his Dodge Ram against the curb of a street for roughly 50 yards, prompting the officer to believe he was driving under the influence. 

      When the officer pulled him over, police said Minniefield drove away. A police chase ensued, with Minnifield reaching speeds up to 98 mph, police said. A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, a move in which an officer uses their car to hit the suspect's vehicle and cause them to tailspin, and caused Minniefield to spin out into a pasture. Minniefield was ejected from his vehicle, and died on the way to the hospital. 

      Officers said they recovered ecstasy and marijuana from Minniefield's vehicle. 

    • Kendrell Antron Watkins

      August 15, 2020
      Tuscaloosa, Alabama

      According to CBS affiliate WIAT, police said they responded to a report that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Kendrell Antron Watkins, was half-dressed in the parking lot of a shopping center. When officers approached him to see if he needed help, Watkins allegedly said he didn't and ran away, naked, into an intersection.

      Tuscaloosa Police Department officers then shot him with a taser, WIAT reported. The officers reported that Watkins was conscious and alert when medical personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital. Watkins died at the hospital. 

    • Anthony McClain

      August 15, 2020
      Pasadena, California

      According to CBS Los Angeles, 32-year-old Anthony McClain was a passenger in a car that was pulled over because it did not have a front license plate. 

      The Pasadena Police Department released video of the incident, showing the driver leaving the vehicle when asked by officers, according to CBS Los Angeles. The video reportedly shows a second officer asking McClain to get out a few minutes later. McClain tried to run, and police shot him. 

      The father of three was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

      Police have claimed that McClain had a gun in his waistband and threw it when he was running away, but his family has said that the flash seen in the department's video was McClain's belt buckle. Video showed McClain telling officers he did not have a gun, according to CBS Los Angeles, but police said they recovered one from the scene. 

    • Adrian Jason Roberts

      August 18, 2020
      Hope Mills, North Carolina

      According to CBS affiliate WNCN, 37-year-old Adrian Jason Roberts was killed by a Cumberland County deputy. Deputies said they were attempting to serve him an involuntary commitment order. 

      Roberts' wife, Sabara Roberts, told WNCN that the magistrate's office said she would be notified before officers delivered the order and that officers would not make a forced entry into their home. She said, however, that officers kicked down her and her husband's door. 

      A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office cited by WNCN said that Roberts charged at the deputies with a machete, prompting a deputy to shoot. Roberts, who Sabara said was a veteran who suffered from PTSD, schizophrenia and paranoia, died at the scene. 

    • Hasani Best

      August 21, 2020
      Asbury Park, New Jersey

      According to the Associated Press, 39-year-old Hasani Best was fatally shot by police who were responding to calls of a loud domestic dispute. 

      Police said they tried to talk to Best through the upstairs apartment door. Best was armed with a knife, police said, and refused to drop the weapon. Police said they tried to use a stun gun to subdue him, but it did not work. 

      An Asbury Park officer shot Best, who died shortly after at a hospital. 

    • Trayford Pellerin

      August 21, 2020
      Lafayette, Louisiana

      According to CBS affiliate KLFY,  31-year-old Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette police after he allegedly created a disturbance with a knife at a convenience store.  

      Police said officers followed Pellerin on foot after the disturbance and had attempted to stop him with stun guns. When the did not stop him, police said officers shot Pellerin when he tried to enter another convenience store while holding a knife. 

      An independent autopsy released by Pellerin's family found that Pellerin was shot 10 times. The autopsy did not find any evidence that officers had used a stun gun on him, KLFY reported.  

    • Damian Lamar Daniels

      August 25, 2020
      San Antonio, Texas

      According to CBS affiliate KENS, 30-year-old Damian Lamar Daniels was shot and killed by Bexar County deputies who family members had asked to go to the residence. 

      Police said Daniels, who may have been a combat veteran, was experiencing a mental health crisis. Daniels was allegedly suicidal after there were several deaths in his family. Police said they attempted to speak with Daniels to get him to leave with them to get medical assistance. 

      When deputies got close to him, however, Daniels allegedly grabbed a deputy's taser, and a struggle ensued. Police said body cam footage shows deputies shooting Daniels twice during the altercation, after asking him to drop the weapon that was holstered at his hip. He died at the scene. 

    • Julius Paye Kehyei

      August 26, 2020
      Houston, Texas

      According to the Houston Police Department, 29-year-old Julius Paye Kehyei was fatally shot by Houston police after they confronted him for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and shooting at police shortly before. 

      Police said officers found Kehyei near where the burglary and gunfire took place. A foot chase ensued, and Kehyei allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers. 

      Police eventually surrounded Kehyei, and SWAT officers arrived to negotiate with him. Kehyei then allegedly raised his gun in the direction of officers, before a SWAT team member shot him. 

      CBS affiliate KHOU reported that Kehyei died at the hospital. 

    • Unidentified Victim

      August 29, 2020
      Dearborn Heights, Michigan

      According to the Detroit News, a 43-year-old Black man was shot and killed by Dearborn Heights police after he allegedly refused to put down his rifle. The man, who police have not named, allegedly shot and killed his mother and sister before police arrived. 

      Police said they approached the man from a distance and told him to drop his AR-style semi-automatic rifle, which he had been shooting from a second-story balcony. The man allegedly shot at police when they told him to drop the weapon. 

      Police fired back at the man, killing him. 

      CBS News has reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more information.

    • Michael Anthony Harris

      August 29, 2020
      Daytona Beach, Florida

      According to CBS Miami, 44-year-old Michael Harris was shot and killed by police officers after he allegedly fired at Daytona Beach officers who said they were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant. 

      Police body cam footage shows the officers and Harris exchanging gunfire. Harris shot an officer, who then fired back, killing him. The officer is expected to recover. 

    • Dijon Kizzee

      August 31, 2020
      Los Angeles, California

      CBS Los Angeles reported that 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. Officials said they were attempting to stop him for a code violation while he was riding his bike. 

      The sheriff's department said Kizzee ran away from the deputies on foot, and that when deputies caught up with him, he punched one of them in the face. At some point during the altercation, Kizzee dropped what he had been carrying, which included a semiautomatic handgun, the department added. 

      That prompted the officers to open fire. Kizzee died at the scene. 

      It's unclear if Kizzee aimed the weapon at deputies or how many had shot him, according to CBS Los Angeles. It is also unclear what code violation the deputies had attempted to stop him for. 

