Actors who regret working with Woody Allen

    • Woody Allen

      A number of actors are denouncing Woody Allen in light of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements. Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, is speaking out about her longstanding allegations that he molested her as a child, and some stars who appeared in Allen's movies now say they now regret working with him. 

      Click through to see more about the allegations and the actors who are speaking out against Allen. 

      Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Dylan Farrow

      In 1992, Farrow accused Allen of sexually assaulting her when she was 7 years old. Allen has repeatedly denied those allegations.

      In her first television interview, Farrow tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King: "I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things." 

      The full report will air Thursday, Jan. 18, on "CBS This Morning," which is on from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Greta Gerwig

      In January, Greta Gerwig, who acted in Allen's 2012 film "To Rome with Love," said she would not have appeared in the movie if she had known more about Farrow's allegations against him. 

      She told the New York Times, "It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say. I can only speak for myself and what I've come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again."

      She continued, "Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

      Credit: Monica Almeida/REUTERS

    • Rebecca Hall

      Rebecca Hall, who starred in 2008's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," wrote on Instagram that she regrets accepting a role in Allen's latest film, "A Rainy Day in New York." 

      She said her decision makes her "saddened."  

      Hall wrote: "After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow's statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today." 

      The actress said she is donating her pay to Time's Up, adding, "It's a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation."

      Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    • Timothee Chalamet

      Timothee Chalamet, who is also in "A Rainy Day in New York," said on Tuesday that he will donate his salary from the film to Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). 

      The star of "Call Me By Your Name" wrote on Instagram, "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

      He said because of contractual obligations, he is unable to talk directly about his decision to work with Allen. 

      Credit: Monica Almeida/REUTERS

    • Mira Sorvino

      Mira Sorvino, who was one of the first to go public with accusations against Harvey Weinstein, said in an open letter to Farrow that she is "terribly sorry" for working with Allen. 

      On HuffPost, Sorvino wrote to Farrow, "I apologize for this being the first time I address you in print, what will be the first of several apologies today. I am writing to express my belief in and support of you." She continued: "I swallowed the media's portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry." She also apologized to Mia Farrow for not initially believing the allegations that Allen molested Dylan. 

      Sorvino said that she idolized Allen when she was growing up, and that starring in his 1995 film "Mighty Aphrodite" was a "dream role." She admitted, "It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career's existence. To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today." 

      She said that though Allen was never inappropriate with her, she should not have turned "a blind eye" toward Dylan's story. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano

    • David Krumholtz

      In January, David Krumholtz, who acted in 2017's "Wonder Wheel," tweeted, "I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men." He later said that he donated his "Wonder Wheel" salary to Time's Up. 

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    • Ellen Page

      In November, Ellen Page, who acted in "To Rome with Love," said working with Allen was her "biggest regret." 

      "I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career," she wrote in a Facebook post. "I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."

      Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

    • Griffin Newman

      In October, Griffin Newman said he "deeply regrets" working with Allen on "A Rainy Day in New York." He wrote a series of tweets saying, "I believe he is guilty." Newman called himself "a coward" and "hypocrite" when he said he wavered between quitting and staying, and ultimately decided to shoot the one scene he had. He also said he donated his whole salary to RAINN.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images