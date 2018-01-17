Actors who regret working with Woody Allen

Mira Sorvino, who was one of the first to go public with accusations against Harvey Weinstein, said in an open letter to Farrow that she is "terribly sorry" for working with Allen.
On HuffPost, Sorvino wrote to Farrow, "I apologize for this being the first time I address you in print, what will be the first of several apologies today. I am writing to express my belief in and support of you." She continued: "I swallowed the media's portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry." She also apologized to Mia Farrow for not initially believing the allegations that Allen molested Dylan.
Sorvino said that she idolized Allen when she was growing up, and that starring in his 1995 film "Mighty Aphrodite" was a "dream role." She admitted, "It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career's existence. To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today."
She said that though Allen was never inappropriate with her, she should not have turned "a blind eye" toward Dylan's story.