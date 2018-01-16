Dylan Farrow on her sexual abuse accusations against Woody Allen: "I am telling the truth"

In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow opens up to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about her allegations that she was sexually abused by her father, Woody Allen, and discusses Hollywood's Time's Up movement.

"I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things," Farrow tells King during a wide-ranging interview conducted Monday at her home in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

In 1992, Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, accused Allen of sexually assaulting her when she was 7 years old. Allen has repeatedly denied those allegations. However, Farrow's allegations have now resurfaced in the light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in Hollywood to expose sexual abuse in the workplace.

