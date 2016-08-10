These abandoned Olympic venues look so sad





Buda Mendes/Getty Images Before they've even begun, the Toyko Olympic Games have served up very a 2021 concoction of excitement, controversy, dread and just plain quirk. For one, the stands will remain empty of spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And some fans have been put off by the disqualification of a top runner over a positive marijuana test and a controversial decision over swim caps. Tokyo is opening eight new Olympic venues. But in some host cities of the past, the glory of the games didn't last long. Decline and decay sometimes follow after the torch goes dark. Here's a view from the Olympic Aquatics stadium at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in May 2017. In the months after Rio's 2016 Olympics, very few events were organized in the venues.

Closure ordered Buda Mendes / Getty Images A Brazilian judge ordered the closure of the Rio aquatics venue on safety grounds in 2020. Numerous areas of standing water could be found inside and outside the venue in the former official and training pools, making them high risk areas for the mosquitoes that carry dengue fever and Zika virus.

Desolate panorama Buda Mendes / Getty Images Here's another view of an abandoned Olympic venue in Brazil. The building stood in stark contrast to Beijing's iconic Water Cube, a facility constructed for the 2008 games, and which is still in use today.

Abandoned Olympic venues Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/GettyImages The Winter and Summer Olympics are celebrated events worldwide. But the cost is high for host countries, which spend billions, if not tens of billions, of dollars on the events. And what happens to their venues afterwards? Sometimes, the answer is abandonment. Pictured here is a stadium from the 2004 Olympics in Athens. The photo was taken on June 11, 2012.

Bobsleigh, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Amel Emric/AP The bobsleigh track from 1984 Winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo, pictured on February 21, 2014. At the time of the games, the city was part of Yugoslavia, but it was torn apart by war in the 1990s. Sarajevo is now the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Olympic Village, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images The Athens Olympic Village used during Greece's 2004 Summer Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Pool, 1936 Berlin Olympics John MacdougallAFP/Getty Images A swimming pool from the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany. The picture was taken on May 5, 2008.

Ski jump, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Amel Emric/AP The ski jumping facility from the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo, pictured on February 21, 2014.

Amphitheater, 1936 Berlin Olympics John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images An amphitheater from the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, pictured on May 5, 2008.

Podium, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Amel Emric/AP A podium for winners at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, pictured on February 21, 2014.

Hotel, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Amel Emric/AP A hotel used during Sarajevo's 1984 Olympic Games, pictured on February 21, 2014. The city was torn apart by war between 1992-1996.

Canoe/kayak center, 2004 Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images The canoe/kayak slalom center from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Ski jump, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Elvis Barukcic/AFP/Getty Images The ski jumping venue from Sarajevo's 1984 Olympics, pictured on February 5, 2014.

Canoe/kayak stadium, 2004 Olympics Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/GettyImages The Olympic canoe/kayak stadium from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, pictured on June 11, 2012.

Olympic rings, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Olympic rings from the 2004 Athens Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Softball stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/GettyImages The softball stadium used during the Athens Games, pictured on June 11, 2012.

Swimming pool, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images A swimming pool from the Athens Olympics, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Sports hall, 1984 Sarajevo Olympics Elvis Barukcic/AFP/Getty Images The collapsed roof of an Olympic sports hall from Sarajevo's 1984 Olympics, pictured on February 13, 2012.

Softball stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/GettyImages A softball stadium from the Athens Games, pictured on June 11, 2012.

Baseball stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images A baseball stadium from the Athens Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Hockey stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/GettyImages The hockey stadium from the 2004 Athens Olympics, pictured on June 11, 2012.

Olympic Village, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images The Olympic Village from the Athens Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Training pool, 2004 Athens Olympics Thanassis Stavrakis/AP A training pool from the Athens Games, pictured on August 2, 2012.

Baseball stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images A baseball stadium at the Hellinikon Olympic complex in Athens, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Aquatic center, 2004 Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images The aquatic center from the Athens Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.

Stadium, 2004 Athens Olympics Milos Bicanski/Getty Images The Olympic stadium from the Athens Games, pictured on July 31, 2014.