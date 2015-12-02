24 facts about amazing Kobe Bryant

April 13, 2016, Kobe Bryant played his final game in the NBA against the Utah Jazz doing what no player in decades had done: take 50 shots in a game. He ended the night and his career with a season-high 60-point game, the sixth of his career.
Bryant announced his plans to retire on Nov. 29, 2015 in a lengthy poem on the Players' Tribune website, entitled "Dear Basketball." "This season is all I have left to give," he wrote. "My heart can take the pounding / My mind can handle the grind / But my body knows it's time to say goodbye."
His tragic death five years later, at age 41, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, stunned fans worldwide and cut short a promising new chapter in Bryant's life.
Here are 24 fascinating facts you might not have known about the Lakers' legendary #24...