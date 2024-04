With WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, get to know high school girls' wrestlers making name in sport High school wrestling titleholders Conwell-Egan sophomore Julia Horger and Neshaminy sophomore Grace Nesbitt are making history on the mat. Horger won a gold medal at the PIAA State Tournament while Nesbitt won the silver. Now, as Wakisha Bailey highlights in Focusing on the Future, Horger and Nesbitt are ready for more young women to join the sport.