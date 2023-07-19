Watch CBS News

Why is ATCO Dragway closing?

A staple in South Jersey for decades is screeching to a halt. Life in the fast lane for the ATCO Dragway appears to be no more. the track announced it is abruptly closing but the big question is why? Ryan Hughes reports.
