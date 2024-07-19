White House doctor says Biden's COVID symptoms have "improved meaningfully" President Biden's doctor said his COVID symptoms have improved meaningfully. The diagnosis has taken the 81-year-old off the campaign trail for now, but even before that, the president was facing calls to step aside as the nominee due to concerns about his age and health. The debate over President Biden's decision to stay in the race now includes key allies, like former President Obama. Josh Sanders reports in Rehobeth, Delaware, where the president remains isolated because of COVID.