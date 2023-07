What police found in Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home, storage unit Investigators remained at Rex Heuermann's home on Long Island on Monday, as people came by bicycle, car, and foot to catch a glimpse of police working on the sensational case. Law enforcement confiscated an arsenal of nearly 300 guns, framed pictures, even a child-like doll from Heuermann's disheveled Massapequa Park home.