Advertise With Us

Ridley Park Borough Council voted Thursday to approve a 17% property tax increase. Residents expressed anger and disappointment at the decision.

"Very disappointed": Ridley Park council approves 17% tax hike Ridley Park Borough Council voted Thursday to approve a 17% property tax increase. Residents expressed anger and disappointment at the decision.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On