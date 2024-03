TWU Local 234 urges bringing in National Guard to Philadelphia amid recent spike in violence It’s been a violent week when it comes to shooting incidents near or on SEPTA buses. The head of TWU Local 234 said his drivers are “troubled,” and added some are leaving the job over safety concerns. This week, National Guard troops started patrolling the New York City subway following an order from Governor Kathy Hochul. Nikki DeMentri reports.