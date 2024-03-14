Watch CBS News

The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: March 11-15

This week, Good Samaritans saved a couple from a burning home in West Deptford, former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel talks about life after a stroke, we hosted the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and more.
