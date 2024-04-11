Watch CBS News

The Heartbeat: Eric the Puzzler

In this week's The Heartbeat, host Ashley Harder, features Eric the Puzzler as the mastermind and her teammate behind his brain twister hunt. They take on the streets of South Philly to solve a puzzle with an emphasis on street art.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.