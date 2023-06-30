Watch CBS News

The aftermath of the SCOTUS student loans ruling

Loan payments are set to resume later this year after a pandemic pause. Friday's ruling comes as a blow to millions of borrowers who were hoping for help as everything costs more these days. Joe Holden spoke to some of the worried borrowers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.