Advertise With Us

Main Street in Trappe being renamed the Trooper Branden T. Sisca Memorial Highway.

Street in Trappe being renamed for fallen Pa. state trooper Branden Sisca Main Street in Trappe being renamed the Trooper Branden T. Sisca Memorial Highway.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On