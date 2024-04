Son of Congressman William H. Gray III speaks at SEPTA Headquarters in Philadelphia The son of the late Congressman William H. Gray III was in Philadelphia. He paid tribute reminiscing about his father's commemoration and namesake adorning 30th Street Station. CBS Philadelphia Photojournalist Brad Nau revisits Justin Gray's speech at SEPTA headquarters and shares that the William H. Gray III 30th Street station is more than just a train hub. It's a platform for opportunity.