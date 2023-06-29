Watch CBS News

Send-off for retiring New Jersey police officer

A special send-off Wednesday morning in Washington Township. Officers saluted and thanked Lt. George Hilbert as he walked out of the police station for the last time. He's retiring after 26 years of helping to protect the community.
