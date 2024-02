Philadelphia drag queen Sapphira Cristál joined CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday to discuss season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Sapphira Cristál sashaying on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race Philadelphia drag queen Sapphira Cristál joined CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday to discuss season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On