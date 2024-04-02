Repairs underway on I-95; Philadelphia opening new elections offices and more top news stories This week's rainy weather continues again Tuesday in the Philadelphia, Pa. region - meanwhile drivers are dealing with a closure on I-95 northbound, while the city will soon have new locations for residents to drop off their mail-in ballot or get help voting in the 2024 Pennsylvania primary in April and the November presidential election. Janelle Burrell and Don Bell have the top Philadelphia news headlines this morning, April 2, 2024 with weather from Kate Bilo and traffic from Chandler Lutz.