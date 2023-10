Rep. Jamaal Bowman caught on video pulling fire alarm ahead of House vote to fund government Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pulled the fire alarm in a Capitol office building on Saturday ahead of a crucial, last-minute House vote that ultimately avert a government shutdown, his office confirmed. In a statement late Saturday night, Bowman said that he was "rushing to make" the vote and "came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open."