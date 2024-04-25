Princeton University students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus The CBS News Philadelphia helicopter was over the Princeton University campus on April 25 where students launched protests in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The students are demanding the university divest from Israel and call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Princeton University says two students were arrested earlier in the day for trespassing after 100 people gathered on campus to put up tents. Images from Chopper 3 showed students were still gathered on campus after the arrests took place. Students were holding Palestinian flags and a large sign was propped up against a tree reading "Popular University for Gaza."