Philly fans: Eagles need help, but there's still hope heading into the playoffs After another ugly loss to wrap up their regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles are back to square one heading to the playoffs. And while fans can agree the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday was an embarrassing end to what started as an electric season, they seem hopeful the Birds can get something going for the wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/eagles-vs-bucs-nfl-playoffs-wildcard-weekend/