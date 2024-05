Phillies Aaron Nola threw ceremonial pitch to kickoff 2024 Phans Feeding Families campaign After shutting out the Mets Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola threw a ceremonial pitch to strike out hunger on Wednesday. Nola helped to kick off the 2024 Phans Feeding Families campaign. Phans Feeding Families theme night will be Saturday, June 29 at Citizens Bank Park.