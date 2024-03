Philadelphia's Cradles to Crayons gives back to community on International Women's Day March 8 is International Women's Day. One organization brought 90 women together Friday morning to give back to the community. Cradles to Crayons is on a mission to make sure children experiencing homelessness or in low-income situations have the essential items they need to thrive. Dozens of women leaders from our community including our Jessica Kartalija helped pack and sort donated items.