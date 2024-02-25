Watch CBS News

Pet Project: Reading your cat's body language

If a cat feels scared, threatened or even physically injured, they might puff up to assert their dominance. In this weeks Pet Project, PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains the signs to look for if your cat is feeling up for a fight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.