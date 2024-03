Peep this! Lahaska's Peddler's Village drawing visitors with 5th annual Peeps in the Village Remember, there are no mistakes, only peepy little accidents. Clever works of art like Peep-Wee's Playhouse or the kind painter Peep Ross - all featuring the locally produced Easter candy staple, Peeps - are on display in Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania. Ross DiMattei peeped (get it?) the creative works on display.