Pat's King of Steaks reopens with new breakfast sandwiches, chicken cheesesteaks after renovations Pat's Steaks' brick-and-mortar location in South Philadelphia is back open after months of renovations and serving out of a food truck parked outside. New to the menu at the revitalized 94-year-old cheesesteak shop are breakfast sandwiches and chicken cheesesteaks, with third-generation owner Frank Oliveri telling Howard Monroe he wanted to appeal to customers who might not want red meat.