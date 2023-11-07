Watch CBS News

Pa. Senator Bob Casey bill takes aim at fentanyl

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is pushing a new bipartisan bill that would crack down on the supply chain for fentanyl. He spoke to advocates and other lawmakers on Monday in an effort to gain support for the FEND Off Fentanyl Act.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.