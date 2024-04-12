Pa. needs to consider equity, expunging criminal records if legalizing cannabis, advocates say While neighboring states like New Jersey and New York have already legalized cannabis, Pennsylvania is still workshopping a bill to do so. Advocates testified in Harrisburg on Thursday and encouraged lawmakers to ensure social equity is part of the thinking when legalizing marijuana. Other states like New Jersey require a portion of licensees to be minorities and people of color and have expunged criminal records for small possession amounts.