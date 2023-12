Advertise With Us

Sen. John Fetterman hired ousted Rep. George Santos to make a Cameo video aimed at New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Ousted Rep. George Santos joins Cameo, Fetterman uses it to troll Menendez Sen. John Fetterman hired ousted Rep. George Santos to make a Cameo video aimed at New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On