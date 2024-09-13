Watch CBS News

One year since Danelo Cavalcante’s capture in Chester County, Pennsylvania

One year ago this Friday, authorities captured convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, ending a tense two-week man-hunt, which captured national attention. The community is coming together tonight to thank law enforcement and to raise money for a police scholarship fund. Cavalcante crab-walked up a wall to escape from the Chester County prison last August, eventually being caught in South Coventry Township.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.