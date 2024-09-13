One year since Danelo Cavalcante’s capture in Chester County, Pennsylvania One year ago this Friday, authorities captured convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, ending a tense two-week man-hunt, which captured national attention. The community is coming together tonight to thank law enforcement and to raise money for a police scholarship fund. Cavalcante crab-walked up a wall to escape from the Chester County prison last August, eventually being caught in South Coventry Township.