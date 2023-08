Advertise With Us

Gino's in Fayetteville, NY made the Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle Cheesesteak with a dragonfruit and ranch sauce.

NY restaurant makes Barbie cheesesteak with pink sauce Gino's in Fayetteville, NY made the Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle Cheesesteak with a dragonfruit and ranch sauce.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On