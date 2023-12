Nurses in Lower Bucks return to work after 5-day strike More than 200 nurses are set to return to work Wednesday after a five-day strike, but still without a contract in place. The nurses at Lower Bucks Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital have been working without a contract for two months, and are calling for better staffing levels, wages and benefits. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/nurses-strike-pennsylvania-bucks-suburban-community-hospital-prime-healthcare/