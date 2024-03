NJDOT expects to fill 150,000 potholes by the end of their statewide repair campaign Last week, the NJDOT launched its yearly statewide pothole repair campaign. This is the focus for 66 highway operation teams. "We do our potholes as a moving operation. What I mean by that is we're not going to put up a full-blown lane closure, we're going to do a temporary, either a stop of traffic or close just one lane," Feinthel said.