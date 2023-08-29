Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is taking aim at the west coast of Florida and it's expected to gain strength before it makes landfall Wednesday morning. Bill Kelly reports what to expect over the next few hours. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/44wgBzP
