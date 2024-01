NEXT Weather: Sunny and quiet Wednesday, weekend storm shaping up Another seasonable winter day Wednesday with sun and high temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s. We're tracking a weekend storm that, depending on where the system lands, will bring rain, snow and slush to the region. Kate Bilo has your forecast and what to expect as we head into the weekend. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/weekend-weather-forecast-in-philadelphia-snow-storm-rain/