NEXT Weather: Another major rain system moves in Tuesday Expect some lingering rain and snow flurries Sunday morning as the weekend storm pushes out of our region, but brace yourself for another major rain storm this week. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday, where between 1-3 inches of rain could fall around the Delaware Valley, with up to 4 inches in some spots. Tammie Souza and Kate Bilo have your forecast. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/pennsylvania-new-jersey-delaware-weather-forecast-lingering-rain-snow-tracking-rain-tuesday/