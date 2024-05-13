New Jersey Department of Transportation rejected warnings before 2021 I-295 retaining wall collapse If you've driven to the shore from Philadelphia or come into the city from New Jersey in the past five years, you've probably driven past a retaining wall, known as Wall 22, as it's a major part of the I-295 Direct Connect Project. But on March 25, 2021, Wall 22 failed. CBS News Philadelphia South Jersey Correspondent Brandon Goldner has been investigating for the last two years why Wall 22 failed and whether or not it could've been prevented.