N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez federal bribery case judge denies motion to dismiss charges A judge in Manhattan has denied one of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's motions to dismiss the bribery and extortion charges against him. The attorney for the senator claims the charges violated his client's constitutional protections. The decision could be appealed, which could delay the trial that's currently set to begin on May 6.