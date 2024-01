Mummers gearing up for New Year's Day parade in Philadelphia Before the Mummers start their strut down Broad Street, performers are busy getting into their costumers, donning makeup and prepping for a busy day in Center City. Wakisha Bailey caught up with the crew at the Quaker City String Band Club House just hours before the 2024 Mummers Parade stepped off. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/mummers-parade-2024-philadelphia-route-road-closures/