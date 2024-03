Morning news headlines for Monday, March 25, 2024 | CBS News Philadelphia The search for a 6-year-old swept away by the Chester Creek resumes Monday morning, Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow ahead of the next drawings, and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy suspends her campaign for U.S. Senate. Those stories and your NEXT Weather forecast from CBS News Philadelphia for Monday, March 25, 2024.