More warmth and humidity for Philly weather; tracking storms for Memorial Day weekend A few showers and non-severe storms are falling apart as they head east Saturday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with an isolated sprinkle, but nothing major. Sunday is another warm and humid day with mixed skies, light winds, and a slight chance of a few showers and pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is NOT likely. Meteorologist Andrew Kozak reports.